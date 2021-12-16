0
Stock video
An education platform for online workshops on a green screen background
W
- Stock footage ID: 1083985306
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|198 kB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|648 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Hispanic teen girl, latin young woman school college student wear headphones learn watching online webinar webcast class looking at laptop elearning distance course or video calling teacher by webcam.
4k00:31Hispanic teen girl school college student study distance learning talk with online teacher on laptop screen write notes. Elearning zoom video call, videoconference class with tutor. Over shoulder view
4k00:13Teen girl school college student wear headphones hold mobile phone distance learning online class math lesson with teacher tutor using zoom app video conference call write notes. Over shoulder view.
4k00:09Happy latin teen girl school college student wear headphones look at camera distance learn online on laptop computer in library at home. Zoom video call remote courses, education webinars. Portrait.
4k00:11Hispanic teen girl school pupil college student wear headphones learning online with teacher tutor waving hand using video conference call by webcam on laptop computer. Videoconference education.
4k00:24People using innovative technologies for education, attending online courses, interacting with virtual reality and artificial intelligence