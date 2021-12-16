 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A street pole on a green screen background

W

By Wirestock Creators

  • Stock footage ID: 1083985294
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV138 kB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV2.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV629 kB

Related stock videos

Illuminated lantern on a pole at night with leaves surrounding it gently blowing in the wind
4k00:23Illuminated lantern on a pole at night with leaves surrounding it gently blowing in the wind
moving on a street below trees and electricity power cables on poles
4k00:10moving on a street below trees and electricity power cables on poles
Stop and do not left turn traffic sign
4k00:11Stop and do not left turn traffic sign
street light in the rain in autumn in New England, very rainy street, street lamp in the rain, telephone pole in the rain.
hd00:10street light in the rain in autumn in New England, very rainy street, street lamp in the rain, telephone pole in the rain.
Pedestrian crossing signals shot in Israel.
hd00:16Pedestrian crossing signals shot in Israel.
Korean traditional totem pole at the Jeonju Hanok Village.
4k00:09Korean traditional totem pole at the Jeonju Hanok Village.
SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, LOW ANGLE: Interesting steel street lamps facing downwards, decorated with tendrils, patterns and shapes in modern architectural design. Green and energy saving LED streetlight
4k00:15SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, LOW ANGLE: Interesting steel street lamps facing downwards, decorated with tendrils, patterns and shapes in modern architectural design. Green and energy saving LED streetlight
High quality video of welcome to fabulous Las Vegas Sign at night in 4K
4k00:28High quality video of welcome to fabulous Las Vegas Sign at night in 4K

Related video keywords