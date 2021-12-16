 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A trash bin on a green screen background

W

By Wirestock Creators

  • Stock footage ID: 1083985291
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV427 kB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV3.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV838 kB

Related stock videos

Sustainable living. Food and Green organics, recyclable materials. Bio waste bin. Kitchen food scraps including fruit, vegetables and egg shells. Separate waste collection
hd00:14Sustainable living. Food and Green organics, recyclable materials. Bio waste bin. Kitchen food scraps including fruit, vegetables and egg shells. Separate waste collection
the girl throws out a plastic garbage bag
4k00:12the girl throws out a plastic garbage bag
Young man male hand dropping glass plastic bottle into recycle bin and there are waste separation bin for different kind of garbage to safe environment. pollution or waste management business concept.
4k00:23Young man male hand dropping glass plastic bottle into recycle bin and there are waste separation bin for different kind of garbage to safe environment. pollution or waste management business concept.
Save the world concept, Hand throw plastic bottle into recycle bin
4k00:06Save the world concept, Hand throw plastic bottle into recycle bin
girl recycling
hd00:16girl recycling
Recycling garbage and waste utilization concept. Environmental ecological background. Video animation, Full HD 1920x1080
hd00:08Recycling garbage and waste utilization concept. Environmental ecological background. Video animation, Full HD 1920x1080
Slow motion shot of various household plastic items dropping into a recycle wheelie bin.
hd00:12Slow motion shot of various household plastic items dropping into a recycle wheelie bin.
Zero waste. Plastic Recycling. Used plastic bottles is sorted by the householder and kept separate from the other waste. The collection container with recycling symbol. The refuse collection service
4k00:10Zero waste. Plastic Recycling. Used plastic bottles is sorted by the householder and kept separate from the other waste. The collection container with recycling symbol. The refuse collection service

Related video keywords