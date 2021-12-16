 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A 4K aerial view of the Marina of Muggia in Italy

W

By Wirestock Creators

  • Stock footage ID: 1083985228
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4141.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV36.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.3 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of pedestrians walk at Shibuya Crossing. The scramble crosswalk is one of the largest in the world. Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.
4k00:25Aerial view of pedestrians walk at Shibuya Crossing. The scramble crosswalk is one of the largest in the world. Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.
Drone Flight Over Urban Junction Overpass At Night Rush Hour Traffic City Panorama Dubai Business District Low Light Uhd Hdr 4k
4k00:16Drone Flight Over Urban Junction Overpass At Night Rush Hour Traffic City Panorama Dubai Business District Low Light Uhd Hdr 4k
Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:30Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
Time lapse of crowded people in shopping mall. Escalators in modern shopping mall.
hd00:10Time lapse of crowded people in shopping mall. Escalators in modern shopping mall.
Aerial cityscape flythrough video of London and the River Thames with a view of London Tower Bridge and the Shard
4k00:11Aerial cityscape flythrough video of London and the River Thames with a view of London Tower Bridge and the Shard
New York City Aerial 4k
4k00:22New York City Aerial 4k
Ukraine, Kharkov, November 10, 2019. Metalist Stadium, Football stadium from a height of 4k video from a drone.DJI Mavic 2 Pro
4k00:18Ukraine, Kharkov, November 10, 2019. Metalist Stadium, Football stadium from a height of 4k video from a drone.DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Aerial top down view of traffic jam on a car bridge and moving train. 4K video
4k00:17Aerial top down view of traffic jam on a car bridge and moving train. 4K video

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view of the East River and Roosevelt Island, New York City, dark sunset lighting with Futuristic network and technology. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on helicopter
4k00:15Aerial view of the East River and Roosevelt Island, New York City, dark sunset lighting with Futuristic network and technology. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on helicopter
Aerial pan of downtown Manhattan skyscrapers and buildings, New York City, dark summer night light. Wide shot. 4k shot with a RED camera.
4k00:30Aerial pan of downtown Manhattan skyscrapers and buildings, New York City, dark summer night light. Wide shot. 4k shot with a RED camera.
Aerial view of a Dystopian New York city in the future with projection mapping on buildings with cyberpunk, neon colors. Wide shot. Shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:12Aerial view of a Dystopian New York city in the future with projection mapping on buildings with cyberpunk, neon colors. Wide shot. Shot on 4k RED camera.
Shot on 4k RED camera on helicopter. Top down aerial view of tall buildings and city streets in New York City.
4k00:20Shot on 4k RED camera on helicopter. Top down aerial view of tall buildings and city streets in New York City.

Related video keywords