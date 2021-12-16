0
Stock video
A group of happy Indian teen females talking into the woods
W
- Stock footage ID: 1083985225
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|92.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|13.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:24Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
4k00:29Thoughtful concerned indian woman working on laptop computer looking away thinking solving problem at home office, serious woman search for inspiration make decision feel lack of ideas, close up view
4k00:11In Technology Research Facility: Female Project Manager Talks With Chief Engineer, they Consult Tablet Computer. Team of Industrial Engineers, Developers Work on Engine Design Using Computers
4k00:14Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
4k00:14Business woman remote worker video conferencing boss and colleagues by online call, employees team chat working from home office. Group videocall discussion concept. Over shoulder laptop screen view
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:06Beautiful Indian woman walking through city living happy lifestyle using smart phone reading social media
4k00:16Beautiful Indian woman walking through city living happy lifestyle using smart phone reading social media
Same model in other videos
4k00:39A group of young Indian friends talking and preparing for Diwali celebration sitting outside in 4K