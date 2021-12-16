0
Stock video
An aerial 4K shot of people riding kayak on the sea
W
- Stock footage ID: 1083985213
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|88.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|54.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Ukraine, Kharkov, November 10, 2019. Metalist Stadium, Football stadium from a height of 4k video from a drone.DJI Mavic 2 Pro
4k00:19Mountain aerial flight above people hiking along trail path in sunny day. Group of friends summer adventure journey in nature outdoors. Travel exploring Alps, Dolomites, Italy. 4k drone forward video
4k00:08Aerial flight above people hiking along trail path in sunny day. Group of friends summer adventure journey in mountain nature outdoors. Travel exploring Alps, Dolomites, Italy. 4k drone forward video
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Aerial Shot of Three Beautiful Fit Women Doing Morning Yoga on a White Sailing Catamaran Boat. Peaceful Sea with Rising Sun and Calm Sea. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:11Aerial Side View Shot of Three Beautiful Fit Women Doing Morning Yoga on a White Sailing Catamaran Boat. Peaceful Sea with Rising Sun and Calm Sea. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:14Aerial Side View Shot of Three Beautiful Fit Women Doing Morning Yoga on a White Sailing Catamaran Boat. Peaceful Sea with Rising Sun and Calm Sea. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.