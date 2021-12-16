 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A shallow focus of an Indian female wearing a facemask in the woods

W

By Wirestock Creators

  • Stock footage ID: 1083984991
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV195.9 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV42 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV8.3 MB

Related stock videos

African male doctor wear surgical face mask protective gloves due precaution measures puts adhesive bandage on Indian female patient shoulder after injection against corona virus. Vaccination concept
4k00:06African male doctor wear surgical face mask protective gloves due precaution measures puts adhesive bandage on Indian female patient shoulder after injection against corona virus. Vaccination concept
Slow-motion of Indian health care workers doctors professionals nurses medical staff working with patient with personal protective wear during the global pandemic safety hygiene awareness education
4k00:14Slow-motion of Indian health care workers doctors professionals nurses medical staff working with patient with personal protective wear during the global pandemic safety hygiene awareness education
Coronavirus Disease Covid-19 pandemic. Depressed sad woman with a protective medical mask on the face. National flag of India
hd00:16Coronavirus Disease Covid-19 pandemic. Depressed sad woman with a protective medical mask on the face. National flag of India
A shallow focus of an Indian female wearing a facemask in the woods
4k00:16A shallow focus of an Indian female wearing a facemask in the woods
A shallow focus of an Indian female wearing a facemask in the woods
4k00:22A shallow focus of an Indian female wearing a facemask in the woods
Concentrated ill african man and skilled female indian general practitioner doctor in facemasks holding digital computer tablet, discussing healthcare test results or disease treatment at checkup.
4k00:10Concentrated ill african man and skilled female indian general practitioner doctor in facemasks holding digital computer tablet, discussing healthcare test results or disease treatment at checkup.
Cheerful happy smiling Indian male ceo businessman and female African American financial manager in facemasks talking discussing standing in modern corporate office. Covid 19 safety measures concept.
4k00:16Cheerful happy smiling Indian male ceo businessman and female African American financial manager in facemasks talking discussing standing in modern corporate office. Covid 19 safety measures concept.
Serious focused colleagues Indian male ceo businessman mentor and female African American intern in facemasks talking discussing standing in modern corporate office. Covid 19 safety measures concept.
4k00:44Serious focused colleagues Indian male ceo businessman mentor and female African American intern in facemasks talking discussing standing in modern corporate office. Covid 19 safety measures concept.
Same model in other videos
A group of young Indian friends talking and preparing for Diwali celebration sitting outside in 4K
4k00:39A group of young Indian friends talking and preparing for Diwali celebration sitting outside in 4K
Young Indian people are arranging the burning candles for the Deepawali, festival of lights
4k00:38Young Indian people are arranging the burning candles for the Deepawali, festival of lights
A young caucasian woman sitting by the sea and enjoying the city view of Valletta, Malta
hd00:10A young caucasian woman sitting by the sea and enjoying the city view of Valletta, Malta
A closeup view of a woman with short hair and a black shirt frowning then smiling in 4k
4k00:49A closeup view of a woman with short hair and a black shirt frowning then smiling in 4k
A cute little Caucasian girl lying on her bed and reading a book
4k00:08A cute little Caucasian girl lying on her bed and reading a book
A man holding a cute rabbit
4k00:08A man holding a cute rabbit
Three South Asian girls talking and looking at their smartphones
4k00:14Three South Asian girls talking and looking at their smartphones
Three South Asian girls sitting inside a tent, talking, and making notes
4k00:40Three South Asian girls sitting inside a tent, talking, and making notes

Related video keywords