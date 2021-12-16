 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Low quadcopter flight over a field of yellow flowering rapeseed. Trees with green leaves.

I

By Ivan Vasylyev

  • Stock footage ID: 1083984952
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4193.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV84.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16.7 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial Cinematic clip: Drone flying over a wheat field during sunset. Drone flies over yellow agriculture wheat field. Beautiful summer landscape of a wheat field. Top view to the farm wheatfield.
4k00:13Aerial Cinematic clip: Drone flying over a wheat field during sunset. Drone flies over yellow agriculture wheat field. Beautiful summer landscape of a wheat field. Top view to the farm wheatfield.
AERIAL: Flight over the wheat field in sunset
hd00:30AERIAL: Flight over the wheat field in sunset
Bees fly to Blossoming Tree, slow motion
hd00:28Bees fly to Blossoming Tree, slow motion
Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountain village with forests, fields and river in sunrise soft light. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty world. 4K
4k00:28Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountain village with forests, fields and river in sunrise soft light. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty world. 4K
Aerial Drone Footage View: Flying from the forest over spring mountains, hills and meadows with pine forests in sun soft light. Fly out. Carpathian Mountains, Romania, Europe. Beautiful landscape.
hd00:20Aerial Drone Footage View: Flying from the forest over spring mountains, hills and meadows with pine forests in sun soft light. Fly out. Carpathian Mountains, Romania, Europe. Beautiful landscape.
Hot air balloon preparing for take off in the Kenyan savanna.
hd00:11Hot air balloon preparing for take off in the Kenyan savanna.
Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountains with forests, meadows and hills in sunset soft light. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty world. 4K resolution.
4k00:20Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountains with forests, meadows and hills in sunset soft light. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty world. 4K resolution.
Aerial emotional film orange sunset sun large herd of horses galloping run across meadow towards sun's rays. Cinematic flight above wild equine. Autumn nature unique landscape. Slow motion stock shot
4k00:12Aerial emotional film orange sunset sun large herd of horses galloping run across meadow towards sun's rays. Cinematic flight above wild equine. Autumn nature unique landscape. Slow motion stock shot

Related video keywords