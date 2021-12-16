 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

An aerial shot of an asphalt road with few cars surrounded by autumn trees shot in 4K

W

By Wirestock Creators

  • Stock footage ID: 1083984886
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4542.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV181.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV35.8 MB

Related stock videos

POV Drone shot on highway at sunset 4k
4k00:15POV Drone shot on highway at sunset 4k
Trucks driving / traveling on the forest asphalt road aerial footage / top view / Highway truck traffic
4k00:21Trucks driving / traveling on the forest asphalt road aerial footage / top view / Highway truck traffic
Aerial View Above Road in Forest in Fall With Cars. Aerial Top View Over Straight Road With Cars in Colorful Countryside Autumn Forest. Fall Orange, Green, Yellow, Red Leaves Trees Woods.
hd00:09Aerial View Above Road in Forest in Fall With Cars. Aerial Top View Over Straight Road With Cars in Colorful Countryside Autumn Forest. Fall Orange, Green, Yellow, Red Leaves Trees Woods.
Sky view of autumn road with cars. Aerial view country road in autumn forest. Autumn forest and highway road drone view. Autumn car road in forest top view. Aerial landscape. Tracking shot.
4k00:17Sky view of autumn road with cars. Aerial view country road in autumn forest. Autumn forest and highway road drone view. Autumn car road in forest top view. Aerial landscape. Tracking shot.
AERIAL: Flying above black SUV car driving along empty countryside road at sunset. People traveling, road trip through beautiful desert scenery in sunny summer
4k00:22AERIAL: Flying above black SUV car driving along empty countryside road at sunset. People traveling, road trip through beautiful desert scenery in sunny summer
AERIAL: Black SUV car driving along empty country road at golden summer sunset. People traveling, road trip on historic Route 66 through beautiful meadow desert scenery in sunny summer
4k00:30AERIAL: Black SUV car driving along empty country road at golden summer sunset. People traveling, road trip on historic Route 66 through beautiful meadow desert scenery in sunny summer
Epic aerial drone footage of professional cyclist riding down beautiful countryside road between fields and forest. Atheltic training or strength workout on sunny summer day. Healthy cycling lifestyle
4k00:45Epic aerial drone footage of professional cyclist riding down beautiful countryside road between fields and forest. Atheltic training or strength workout on sunny summer day. Healthy cycling lifestyle
AERIAL - A drone follows a brown camper van from the back in the middle of the Mojave Desert and slowly gets closer to the van on route 66 on a clear blue day.
4k00:21AERIAL - A drone follows a brown camper van from the back in the middle of the Mojave Desert and slowly gets closer to the van on route 66 on a clear blue day.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
4k00:18Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
Aerial overhead view of the black car going slow up on curve high mountain asphalt road along green trees
4k00:20Aerial overhead view of the black car going slow up on curve high mountain asphalt road along green trees
Aerial view of professional cyclist riding a bike on asphalt road. Sportsman cycling on road outdoors in beautiful countryside landscape.
4k00:25Aerial view of professional cyclist riding a bike on asphalt road. Sportsman cycling on road outdoors in beautiful countryside landscape.
TOP DOWN: Scenic aerial shot of a tourist car driving down the famous Route 66 in rural California. Drone point of view of an empty asphalt interstate freeway crossing the rugged American terrain.
4k00:19TOP DOWN: Scenic aerial shot of a tourist car driving down the famous Route 66 in rural California. Drone point of view of an empty asphalt interstate freeway crossing the rugged American terrain.

Related video keywords