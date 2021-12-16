0
Stock video
A time lapse at a garden with cloud movement and rustling leaves shot in 4K
W
- Stock footage ID: 1083984880
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|229.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|57.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|11.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Video in flat linear style and texture. autumn background . landscape with plants, with a stream of water, trees. Blue sky with clouds. Camera movement from field to valley rustling of trees in valley
4k00:10Beautiful timelapse of movement and rustling of leaves in the wind, on trees and branches on a summer day
4k00:10Beautiful timelapse of movement and rustling of leaves in the wind, on trees and branches on a summer day
hd00:20Beautiful timelapse of movement and rustling of leaves in the wind, on trees and branches on a summer day
4k00:10Beautiful timelapse of movement and rustling of leaves in the wind, on trees and branches on a summer day
4k00:20Beautiful timelapse of movement and rustling of leaves in the wind, on trees and branches on a summer day
4k00:10Beautiful timelapse of movement and rustling of leaves in the wind, on trees and branches on a summer day