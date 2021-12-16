0
Stock video
Human Hand hold classic steel mechanical analog stopwatch on white background. Hand holding a stopwatch against a white background. Man trainer pushing a stopwatch button.
S
By SergeyPerm73
- Stock footage ID: 1083984655
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|99.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.2 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
analogbuttonchromechronometercircleclockcoachingcompetitioncompetitivecountdowncountercountingdeadlineequipmentfingerfinishhandholdhurryinstrumentmeasuremeasurementmechanicmechanicalmetermeteringminutepocketprecisionraceretrosecondsilverspeedsportstartstopstop-watchstopwatchtimetimertimescaletimetabletrainingurgencyvintagewatchwhite