0
Stock video
Russian paper money close up. Five-thousandth banknotes of the Bank of Russia as a monetary paper background. Banknotes 5000 rubles. Stack of Russian rubles banknotes.
S
By SergeyPerm73
- Stock footage ID: 1083984607
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|92.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Russian Ruble banknote bundle growth up loop. 2000 RUB money stacks. Concept of crisis, business, success, recession, economy, bank and debt. Loopable seamless 3d animation. Currency pack in Russia.
4k00:09Russian Ruble money pack loop 3d animation. Camera moving over the 2000 RUB banknote bundle stacks. Loopable seamless concept of economy crisis, business, recession, tax and debt. Currency in Russia.
Related video keywords
bankingbanknotebanknotesbillbillsbribebribery and corruptionbudgetcloseupcommercialcorruptioncreditcurrencydividendsearningseconomyfinancefinancialfinancial marketfivefive thousandfive thousand rublesheapincreaseinvestingloanlots of moneymarketmillionmonetarymoneymortgage conceptnew billspaperpaymentrichrobberroubleroublesrubrublerussiarussianrussian bankrussian banknotessuccesssuccessfulthousandwageswealth