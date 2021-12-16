 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Minimalistic animated design style. Elements concept blank background template. The art of minimal motion design. Rotating potato on a white background.

S

By SergeyPerm73

  • Stock footage ID: 1083984598
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP487.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

Water melon turn around Mimicry minimal idea concept on pastel pink background. 3D Animation
hd00:10Water melon turn around Mimicry minimal idea concept on pastel pink background. 3D Animation
Girlish sweets sequence. Colorful youth candies in minimal style on yellow background. Sugary food loop.
hd00:07Girlish sweets sequence. Colorful youth candies in minimal style on yellow background. Sugary food loop.
Funny Idea Creative Concept roll with Pink Watermelon with Green Water lemon. 3D animation Idea concept.
hd00:10Funny Idea Creative Concept roll with Pink Watermelon with Green Water lemon. 3D animation Idea concept.
Orange rotating on the sunlight on a colored blue background. Fruit juices, relaxation, tropics and relaxation concept.
hd00:10Orange rotating on the sunlight on a colored blue background. Fruit juices, relaxation, tropics and relaxation concept.
Grapefruit (orange) rotating with a cocktail umbrella in the sunlight on a colored blue background. Fruit juices, relaxation, tropics and relaxation concept.
hd00:15Grapefruit (orange) rotating with a cocktail umbrella in the sunlight on a colored blue background. Fruit juices, relaxation, tropics and relaxation concept.
funny creative concept of wafer cone with ice cream covered and strewing sprinkles on pink background, copy space, slow motion, cinemagraph
hd00:28funny creative concept of wafer cone with ice cream covered and strewing sprinkles on pink background, copy space, slow motion, cinemagraph
Yellow clock on yellow plate with fork and spoon background, Break time idea concept. The beginning of time 11.45 run fast to 12.00. Timelapse moving fast.
4k00:06Yellow clock on yellow plate with fork and spoon background, Break time idea concept. The beginning of time 11.45 run fast to 12.00. Timelapse moving fast.
4K Time-lapse : Strawberry ice cream gradually melting on blue wooden table background.
4k00:054K Time-lapse : Strawberry ice cream gradually melting on blue wooden table background.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Minimal motion design. 3d creative animal prints donuts on yellow background. Fast food concept art. 4k video
4k00:06Minimal motion design. 3d creative animal prints donuts on yellow background. Fast food concept art. 4k video
Coronavirus vaccination creative concept. Hand in medical glove holding syringe with vaccine against COVID-19 injecting into grapefruit. Flying objects on pastel green background
4k00:11Coronavirus vaccination creative concept. Hand in medical glove holding syringe with vaccine against COVID-19 injecting into grapefruit. Flying objects on pastel green background
Stop motion video of Pouring champagne from bottle to glasses on pink background. Celebration Cristmas concept. Vertical video.
4k00:10Stop motion video of Pouring champagne from bottle to glasses on pink background. Celebration Cristmas concept. Vertical video.
Autumn fall composition. Various kinds of forest raw mushrooms on rustic table. Placed over yellow background. Cooking delicious organic mushroom gourmet food. Flat lay top view
4k00:28Autumn fall composition. Various kinds of forest raw mushrooms on rustic table. Placed over yellow background. Cooking delicious organic mushroom gourmet food. Flat lay top view

Related video keywords