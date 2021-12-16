0
Stock video
Minimalistic animated design style. Elements concept blank background template. The art of minimal motion design. Rotating potato on a white background.
S
By SergeyPerm73
- Stock footage ID: 1083984598
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|87.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:07Girlish sweets sequence. Colorful youth candies in minimal style on yellow background. Sugary food loop.
hd00:10Funny Idea Creative Concept roll with Pink Watermelon with Green Water lemon. 3D animation Idea concept.
hd00:10Orange rotating on the sunlight on a colored blue background. Fruit juices, relaxation, tropics and relaxation concept.
hd00:15Grapefruit (orange) rotating with a cocktail umbrella in the sunlight on a colored blue background. Fruit juices, relaxation, tropics and relaxation concept.
hd00:28funny creative concept of wafer cone with ice cream covered and strewing sprinkles on pink background, copy space, slow motion, cinemagraph
4k00:06Yellow clock on yellow plate with fork and spoon background, Break time idea concept. The beginning of time 11.45 run fast to 12.00. Timelapse moving fast.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:06Minimal motion design. 3d creative animal prints donuts on yellow background. Fast food concept art. 4k video
4k00:11Coronavirus vaccination creative concept. Hand in medical glove holding syringe with vaccine against COVID-19 injecting into grapefruit. Flying objects on pastel green background
4k00:10Stop motion video of Pouring champagne from bottle to glasses on pink background. Celebration Cristmas concept. Vertical video.
Related video keywords
agricultureautumnbackgroundbrowncarbohydratechipsconceptcookcookingcooking backgrounddesign elementdietfarmerfarmingfoodfreshharvestharvest concepthealthhealthyingredientisolatedisolated potatoesminimalmock up postermotion backgroundnaturenutritionorganicplantpotatopotatoesrawrootrotatesrotatingsnackspinningstarchstyletuberuncookedunpeeledveganvegetablevegetarianwhiteyellow