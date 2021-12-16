0
Stock video
prayer times, older Christians male and female with faith and hope in their hearts pray to God, kneeling by bed
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083984418
Video clip length: 00:39FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|43.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:38loving mother and her son with folded hands together and closed eyes with strong faith in their hearts pray to God, before going to bed kneeling by side of bed in room
hd00:07The warm climate of Asian Muslim family.Muslim kids in traditional clothing greeting to elders,father by touch his hand and smiling.Concept of Muslim family greeting by touching their hands and face.
Same model in other videos
4k00:28closeup old man feeling lower back pain getting up from couch, grandpa with muscle pain from overwork at home
4k00:16arthritis, unhealthy old man with back pain stands next to sofa, health problems in elderly pensioners
4k00:29sport during quarantine, portrait of cheerful female doctor in protective mask on background old couple doing gymnastics on fitballs
4k00:32old spouses dancing in room, loving husband holds hand of beloved wife while she spinning around
4k00:10help for older people, young woman doctor in blue uniform with clipboard holds elderly female patient hands during medical visit
4k00:28young nurse communicates with female patient in the living room, therapist makes notes on clipboard and listens to the senior woman at home
4k00:34rehabilitation and treatment, young physiotherapist worker stretching hands elderly woman with dumbbells, recovery from injuries
Related video keywords
agedbeliefbelievebelieverbiblebookchristchristianchristianitydailydevotiondevoutelderlyfaithfamilyfemalegrandfathergrandmotherhandheartholyhopehusbandinnocencejesuslifestylemalemanmaturemeditationoldpensionerportraitprayprayerreadingreligionreligiousreverencesalvationsilencesolitudesoulspiritspiritualspiritualitywifewishingwomanworship