0
Stock video
religion, believers elderly married couple kneeling with folded hands in love and hope for God while standing in the living room
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083984388
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Woman prays with her hands crossed over Bible for God blessing in dark room. Faith and love in God.Christian prayer over Bible. Woman worshiping Christian God. Catholic faith.Girl prays in an epidemic
4k00:46Sad thoughtful anxious mature senior man feeling lonely worried concerned about problems, pensive depressed upset aged widower sitting alone grieving thinking of getting older loneliness
4k00:19Stressed unhappy aged woman worry, moving hands and fingers on the knees, praying to heaven, asking for help and mercy, hope for better life close up
Same model in other videos
4k00:28closeup old man feeling lower back pain getting up from couch, grandpa with muscle pain from overwork at home
4k00:16arthritis, unhealthy old man with back pain stands next to sofa, health problems in elderly pensioners
4k00:29sport during quarantine, portrait of cheerful female doctor in protective mask on background old couple doing gymnastics on fitballs
4k00:32old spouses dancing in room, loving husband holds hand of beloved wife while she spinning around
4k00:10help for older people, young woman doctor in blue uniform with clipboard holds elderly female patient hands during medical visit
4k00:28young nurse communicates with female patient in the living room, therapist makes notes on clipboard and listens to the senior woman at home
4k00:34rehabilitation and treatment, young physiotherapist worker stretching hands elderly woman with dumbbells, recovery from injuries
Related video keywords
agedbeliefbelievebelieverbiblebookchristchristianchristianitydailydevotiondevoutelderlyfaithfamilyfemalegrandfathergrandmotherhandheartholyhopehusbandinnocencejesuslifestylemalemanmaturemeditationoldpensionerportraitprayprayerreadingreligionreligiousreverencesalvationsilencesolitudesoulspiritspiritualspiritualitywifewishingwomanworship