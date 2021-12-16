0
Stock video
work coronavirus, young female employees wearing medical mask glasses work at computer taking precautions to protect against virus and infection in office
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083984385
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|976.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Indian and caucasian businesswomen wear medical face masks greeting with elbow bump work together in office. Two female colleagues avoid touch for coronavirus protection covid 19 spreading prevention.
4k00:07African American female cafe worker wears face mask and gloves giving takeaway food bag to customer. Mixed race waitress holding takeout order standing in coffee shop restaurant with take away client.
4k00:16Modern international office, working and communicate in an open space, office workers and managers in medical masks working at computers, protection from the virus, working during the pandemic.
4k00:09Collage group of people, small business after covid, Coffee Shop restaurant Woman Owner in Face Mask, courier, office worker, coronavirus Quarantine is over. Safety medical masks.
hd00:15Old middle aged businesswoman working with laptop and papers, busy senior mature woman paying bills online banking managing finances checking budget doing paperwork using computer sitting at desk
4k00:17medicine, technology and healthcare concept - female doctor or nurse with headset and computer working at hospital
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Group of diverse businesspeople sitting at table discussing together and using laptop. work at a modern office during covid 19 coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:17Group of diverse businesspeople wearing face masks and discussing together. work at a modern office during covid 19 coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:18Portrait of caucasian businesswoman wearing face mask with arms crossed. work at a modern office during covid 19 coronavirus pandemic.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12happy girl in medical mask and gloves chooses new clothes on shopping field removing carnitine and opening retail shop
4k00:38purchases coronavirus, attractive female shopper in medical mask and gloves with shopping basket picks fruits in a supermarket during a pandemic on isolation
4k00:14shopping coronavirus, a cheerful buyer in a medical mask chooses useful products to maintain health during a pandemic due to coronavurus
4k00:36opening small business, pretty girl in protective mask and gloves chooses clothes on shelves of store after removal of quarantine due to coronavirus and pandemic
4k00:19shopping quarantine, a happy female customer wearing medical masks and gloves chooses clothes after the quarantine is removed during a pandemic in a fashion boutique in a supermarket
4k00:21journey, a young female driver in a medical mask and gloves refuses his car with fuel at a gas station for a weekend trip after removing quarantine and isolation due to coronavirus
4k00:12purchase in coronavirus, happy female customer in medical gloves putting on face mask to protect against viruses and infections in clothing store after opening of supermarkets
Related video keywords
businesscarecolleaguecolleaguescomputercontagiouscoronaviruscorporatecovidcovid-19discussiondiseasedistanceemployeeepidemicface maskfemalefeverfluglasseshealthhygieneillnessinfectionjoblaptoplifestylemanagermaskmedicalofficeoutbreakpandemicpreventionprotectprotectionprotectivequarantinerespiratorysafetysanitizersavesicksocialteamworkviruswomanworkworkerworkplace