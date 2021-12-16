 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

modern gray-haired pensioner doing hair and beard haircut and styling using a trimmer in a barbershop, close-up

A

By Aleksandr Ostapchuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083984376
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful angry young girl saying no to the camera. Slow motion
hd00:25Beautiful angry young girl saying no to the camera. Slow motion
Boy in the african barbershop. Cute mixed boy makes a haircut in the African salon. Hair style. Haircut by scissors for children. School boy hair style.
hd00:12Boy in the african barbershop. Cute mixed boy makes a haircut in the African salon. Hair style. Haircut by scissors for children. School boy hair style.
The process of washing hair in the Barber shop. The boy washed his head in the Barber shop. Cute african american boy washing hair after coloring his hair. Children in hair salon.
hd00:11The process of washing hair in the Barber shop. The boy washed his head in the Barber shop. Cute african american boy washing hair after coloring his hair. Children in hair salon.
Boy in the african barbershop. Cute mixed boy makes a haircut in the African salon. Hair style. Haircut by machine for children. School boy hair style. Haircut by scissors.
hd00:19Boy in the african barbershop. Cute mixed boy makes a haircut in the African salon. Hair style. Haircut by machine for children. School boy hair style. Haircut by scissors.
Boy in the african barbershop. Cute mixed boy makes a haircut in the African salon. Hair style. Haircut by machine for children. School boy hair style. Haircut by scissors.
hd00:15Boy in the african barbershop. Cute mixed boy makes a haircut in the African salon. Hair style. Haircut by machine for children. School boy hair style. Haircut by scissors.
Stylist hairdresser makes hair coloring, blonding, coloring hair roots. She uses the brush. Close view. Hairdresser's hands in black gloves. Barbershop, hairdressing salon
hd00:12Stylist hairdresser makes hair coloring, blonding, coloring hair roots. She uses the brush. Close view. Hairdresser's hands in black gloves. Barbershop, hairdressing salon
Hairstylist focused on his work shaves beard to a young man in beauty parlor. Beard cut with a straight razor in barbershop. Barber shaves bearded man with straight razor in salon. Low-angle view
hd00:08Hairstylist focused on his work shaves beard to a young man in beauty parlor. Beard cut with a straight razor in barbershop. Barber shaves bearded man with straight razor in salon. Low-angle view
Hair coloring for a young woman in the salon
hd00:16Hair coloring for a young woman in the salon
Same model in other videos
professional modern male master hairdresser styling hair and mustache to stylish elderly male client in salon, attractive joyful old man looking in the mirror after cutting and styling
4k00:27professional modern male master hairdresser styling hair and mustache to stylish elderly male client in salon, attractive joyful old man looking in the mirror after cutting and styling
male master hairdresser doing haircuts and styling to an elderly man with beard using trimmer and comb in barbershop, close-up
4k00:19male master hairdresser doing haircuts and styling to an elderly man with beard using trimmer and comb in barbershop, close-up
stylish male master of men haircuts doing haircuts and styling to an attractive pensioner in the salon, close-up
4k00:25stylish male master of men haircuts doing haircuts and styling to an attractive pensioner in the salon, close-up
old elderly retired man with glasses does a haircut and styling in a barbershop, a side in the armchair of a master, a professional barber puts a mustache for a mature man in a salon, a look in the
4k00:20old elderly retired man with glasses does a haircut and styling in a barbershop, a side in the armchair of a master, a professional barber puts a mustache for a mature man in a salon, a look in the
attractive older man with a gray beard doing a hair trimmer in a mens salon by a modern barber, close-up
4k00:25attractive older man with a gray beard doing a hair trimmer in a mens salon by a modern barber, close-up
mens salon, an elderly man grooming his beard and sitting in an armchair by professional barber for hair trimmer in hairdresser
4k00:21mens salon, an elderly man grooming his beard and sitting in an armchair by professional barber for hair trimmer in hairdresser
professional male hair master makes a haircut and styling of the beard with a trimmer and comb to an elderly client in a modern barbershop
4k00:23professional male hair master makes a haircut and styling of the beard with a trimmer and comb to an elderly client in a modern barbershop
male hairdresser combing his beard with a hair comb for an elderly client for a haircut and styling in a barbershop
4k00:27male hairdresser combing his beard with a hair comb for an elderly client for a haircut and styling in a barbershop

Related video keywords