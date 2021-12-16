0
Stock video
Authentic asian cute child boy, grandmother cooking in rural kitchen, blowing to charcoal stove by weave bamboo fan together. Concept of family learning activity, funny scene, good relationship.
P
- Stock footage ID: 1083984319
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|318.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|35.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Sweet mature asian couple relaxing in kitchen, listening to music, drinking wine and cutely dancing, enjoying their retirement - senior lifestyle, anniversary concept 4k footage
4k00:07Child boy do not like to eat vegetables in healthy eating concept at home. Sad boy doesn't want eat healthy vegetables.Displeased, bored.
4k00:05Child boy do not like to eat vegetables in healthy eating concept at home. Displeased, bored.Sad boy doesn't want eat healthy vegetables.
4k00:15Authentic asian cute child boy, grandmother cooking in rural kitchen, blowing to charcoal stove by weave bamboo fan together. Concept of family learning activity, funny scene, good relationship.
4k00:184K Authentic asian cute child boy cooking Thai dessert with grandmother. Kid molding white dough with happy face. Concept of family activity, good relationship, happy moment together.
4k00:16closeup cute asian girl holding smartphone is shooting photo of her best dish and send it to her boyfriend. recording everyday diet with modern technology. authentic lifestyle
4k00:15portrait of a cute Asian girl child picking fruit from the tree while playing alone on the wooden deck on a sunny day in nature.
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Asian cute child boy cooking in rural kitchen. Kid holding weave bamboo fan blowing to charcoal stove with happy fun face. Concept of family learning activity, funny vintage scene, cooking food.
4k00:13Asian cute child boy cooking in rural kitchen. Kid holding weave bamboo fan blowing to charcoal stove with happy fun face. Concept of family learning activity, funny vintage scene, cooking food.
4k00:15Authentic asian cute child boy, grandmother cooking in rural kitchen, blowing to charcoal stove by weave bamboo fan together. Concept of family learning activity, funny scene, good relationship.
4k00:11Asian cute child boy cooking in rural kitchen. Kid holding weave bamboo fan blowing to charcoal stove with happy fun face. Concept of family learning activity, funny vintage scene, cooking food.
4k00:05Asian cute child boy cooking in rural kitchen, hand holding weave bamboo fan. Kid close pot lid with happy fun face. Concept of family learning activity, vintage scene, cooking food.
4k00:05Asian cute child boy washing white car with soapy sponge outdoor at home in summer holiday. Kid help to clean vehicle with wet hair Concept of happy family activity, fun housework.
4k00:05Funny asian cute child boy laughing with closeup happy relax face isolated background. Kid smiling seeing whitening teeth, having happy moment at home. Concept of freedom, fun, healthy, dental care.
Related video keywords
activityasianattractiveauthenticbackgroundbambooblowingboycharcoalchefchildchildhoodcookingcountrysideculturecutedomesticfamilyfanfirefoodfunfunnygenerationgoodgrandmotherhandhappyhealthyhotkidkitchenlearninglifestylemotherpeoplepersonportraitrelationshipruralsmilesmokestovestyletogethertraditionalvintageweaveworkyoung