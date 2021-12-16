0
Stock video
Asian cute child boy cooking in rural kitchen. Kid holding weave bamboo fan blowing to charcoal stove with happy fun face. Concept of family learning activity, funny vintage scene, cooking food.
P
- Stock footage ID: 1083984307
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|134.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18A wide shot of an adorable Indian girl child blowing candles on a cake and family and friends celebrating the occasion. A birthday celebration of a cute young girl surrounded by kids and dear ones.
4k00:28little girl child drinking milk. healthy eating a child eating breakfast kid dream concept. daughter girl in kitchen drinks yogurt milk and kefir licks her lips. positive kid smiling having breakfast
4k00:20Side view asian mother feeding her baby daughter 9 month Chinese infant girl eating with spoon
4k00:07happy Japanese family eating pancakes for breakfast children enjoying healthy homemade meal with parents on weekend morning in kitchen 4k footage
Same model in other videos
4k00:19Authentic asian cute child boy, grandmother cooking in rural kitchen, blowing to charcoal stove by weave bamboo fan together. Concept of family learning activity, funny scene, good relationship.
4k00:13Asian cute child boy cooking in rural kitchen. Kid holding weave bamboo fan blowing to charcoal stove with happy fun face. Concept of family learning activity, funny vintage scene, cooking food.
4k00:15Authentic asian cute child boy, grandmother cooking in rural kitchen, blowing to charcoal stove by weave bamboo fan together. Concept of family learning activity, funny scene, good relationship.
4k00:11Asian cute child boy cooking in rural kitchen. Kid holding weave bamboo fan blowing to charcoal stove with happy fun face. Concept of family learning activity, funny vintage scene, cooking food.
4k00:05Asian cute child boy cooking in rural kitchen, hand holding weave bamboo fan. Kid close pot lid with happy fun face. Concept of family learning activity, vintage scene, cooking food.
4k00:05Asian cute child boy washing white car with soapy sponge outdoor at home in summer holiday. Kid help to clean vehicle with wet hair Concept of happy family activity, fun housework.
4k00:05Funny asian cute child boy laughing with closeup happy relax face isolated background. Kid smiling seeing whitening teeth, having happy moment at home. Concept of freedom, fun, healthy, dental care.
Related video keywords
activityasianattractivebackgroundbambooblowingboycharcoalchefchildchildhoodcookingcountrysideculturecutedomesticfacefamilyfanfirefoodfunfunnyhandhappyhealthyhothouseholdkidkitchenkitchenwarelearninglifestyleoldpeoplepersonportraitruralsmilesmokestovestylethaithailandtraditionalutensilvintageweavewhiteyoung