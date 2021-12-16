0
Stock video
A wheat field with green immature spikes slowly moving in the win
W
- Stock footage ID: 1083984277
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|161.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|56.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Rye Field (Cereal) Growing Crop Time Lapse. Fresh Green Rye Plant Grow Timelapse. Nature spring season. Gardening food, agriculture grain, cover crop, forage crop. Ecology, climate change
4k00:17The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
4k00:14Beautiful view of endless green agricultural field on cloudy spring day. Drone flying over wheat field harvest crops in the countryside.
4k00:35farmer hand. man farmer working in the field inspects the crop wheat germ natural a farming. business agriculture harvesting concept. farmer hand touches green wheat crop germ agriculture industry.
4k00:24agriculture. smart farming technology. close-up of farmer walk feet in boots with digital tablet walk on green field of grass wheat at sunset. farmer walk agriculture concept
4k00:15Close up portrait of senior smile man with beard looking to the camera in the golden field on the blue sky background sunny day .Face Happy Farmer Worker summer nature Farming Real people Concept
4k00:24Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.