 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A Slow-motion of south Asian girls having video call

W

By Wirestock Creators

  • Stock footage ID: 1083984145
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV183.9 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV28.4 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV5.6 MB

Related stock videos

Serious girl student wear headphone study online with internet teacher learn language talk looking at laptop, focused young woman make video call tutoring write notes, teaching concept
hd00:08Serious girl student wear headphone study online with internet teacher learn language talk looking at laptop, focused young woman make video call tutoring write notes, teaching concept
Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
4k00:21Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
Social network concept.
4k00:17Social network concept.
Young indian business woman wearing headphones communicating by video call. Ethnic businesswoman speaking looking at laptop computer, online conference distance office chat, virtual training concept.
4k00:08Young indian business woman wearing headphones communicating by video call. Ethnic businesswoman speaking looking at laptop computer, online conference distance office chat, virtual training concept.
Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
4k00:09Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
Cute young woman uses interactive VR headset, amaze and enjoys virtual reality. Wearing VR glasses or helmet to watch 360 video or play video game. Retro neon lighting, abstract background. Close up
4k00:21Cute young woman uses interactive VR headset, amaze and enjoys virtual reality. Wearing VR glasses or helmet to watch 360 video or play video game. Retro neon lighting, abstract background. Close up
Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
4k00:17Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
White Golden Retriever Puppy Cuddling Up with Owner Girl Laying on Lawn in Park Outdoors Summer Spring Day Kissing Hugging Petting
hd00:26White Golden Retriever Puppy Cuddling Up with Owner Girl Laying on Lawn in Park Outdoors Summer Spring Day Kissing Hugging Petting

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Los Angeles, California/USA - 08.24.2019: Roller coasters at Six Flags in California, selfie video of riders, lots of fun and adrenalin, extreme riding, laughing and screaming of excitement
4k00:14Los Angeles, California/USA - 08.24.2019: Roller coasters at Six Flags in California, selfie video of riders, lots of fun and adrenalin, extreme riding, laughing and screaming of excitement
Beautiful woman having video chat using smartphone outdoors sharing travel adventure friends bonding showing real emotional connection Girl filming selfie video mobile phone enjoying Vacation Scotland
4k00:23Beautiful woman having video chat using smartphone outdoors sharing travel adventure friends bonding showing real emotional connection Girl filming selfie video mobile phone enjoying Vacation Scotland
Cute Little Girl in Her Room at Night, Lies on a Bed with Tablet Computer. Her Night Lamp Turned On. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Cute Little Girl in Her Room at Night, Lies on a Bed with Tablet Computer. Her Night Lamp Turned On. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Beautiful woman having video chat using smartphone outdoors sharing travel adventure with friends Girl filming selfie video photo for social media with mobile phone enjoying Norway vacation
4k00:23Beautiful woman having video chat using smartphone outdoors sharing travel adventure with friends Girl filming selfie video photo for social media with mobile phone enjoying Norway vacation
Same model in other videos
A group of young Indian friends talking and preparing for Diwali celebration sitting outside in 4K
4k00:39A group of young Indian friends talking and preparing for Diwali celebration sitting outside in 4K
Young Indian people are arranging the burning candles for the Deepawali, festival of lights
4k00:38Young Indian people are arranging the burning candles for the Deepawali, festival of lights
A young caucasian woman sitting by the sea and enjoying the city view of Valletta, Malta
hd00:10A young caucasian woman sitting by the sea and enjoying the city view of Valletta, Malta
A closeup view of a woman with short hair and a black shirt frowning then smiling in 4k
4k00:49A closeup view of a woman with short hair and a black shirt frowning then smiling in 4k
A cute little Caucasian girl lying on her bed and reading a book
4k00:08A cute little Caucasian girl lying on her bed and reading a book
A man holding a cute rabbit
4k00:08A man holding a cute rabbit
Three South Asian girls talking and looking at their smartphones
4k00:14Three South Asian girls talking and looking at their smartphones
Three South Asian girls sitting inside a tent, talking, and making notes
4k00:40Three South Asian girls sitting inside a tent, talking, and making notes

Related video keywords