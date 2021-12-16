0
Stock video
A Slow-motion of south Asian girls hugging each other and taking photos on the red wall background
W
- Stock footage ID: 1083984133
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|137.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|25.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|5.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
hd00:11The girl walks through the meadow in thick high grass and her hand touches the tops of the ears in the rays of the sunset in slow motion
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
4k00:10Young Asian women are exercising with outdoor running with a mountain background. When the sun sets in Thailand in summer, Concept healthy running and outdoor exercise,Tracking dolly shot
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28Woman looking at ocean view at sunset thinking about life Girl relaxing in nature enjoying afternoon peace and calm landscape nature background enjoying vacation travel
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:19Cheerful stylish blonde girl in hat and sunglasses dancing and smiling in the smoke and neon lights.
Same model in other videos
4k00:39A group of young Indian friends talking and preparing for Diwali celebration sitting outside in 4K