 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Small artificial island with old light tower and abandoned house building. Aerial shot in dusk camera fly towards small island, many gull fly in around. Calm water of Ladoga lake surround remote isle

e

By e_motion_media

  • Stock footage ID: 1083984037
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4426.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.5 MB

Related stock videos

Rare view of The World Islands in Dubai. Man made artificial archipelago. Small islands constructed in the shape of a world map off the coast of Dubai.
4k00:18Rare view of The World Islands in Dubai. Man made artificial archipelago. Small islands constructed in the shape of a world map off the coast of Dubai.
Flying up on over the artificial lake with small decorative island in Beer Sheva
4k00:13Flying up on over the artificial lake with small decorative island in Beer Sheva
Flying forward to small decorative island on the artificial lake in Beer Sheva
4k00:16Flying forward to small decorative island on the artificial lake in Beer Sheva
Flying over small islands at Boka Kotor bay in Montenegro. St. George island and artificial island Our Lady Of The Rocks (Madonna dello Scarpello)
hd00:29Flying over small islands at Boka Kotor bay in Montenegro. St. George island and artificial island Our Lady Of The Rocks (Madonna dello Scarpello)
Cinematic orbiting shot of the old lighthouse on little artificial island. Dark tower and buildings silhouette, gull fly around, bright sunset sky on background
hd00:36Cinematic orbiting shot of the old lighthouse on little artificial island. Dark tower and buildings silhouette, gull fly around, bright sunset sky on background
Old lighthouse on small island, sun shine through top of tower. Many birds fly around, alarmed by visitors. Dramatic aerial shot at sunset, abandoned houses seen near light tower
4k00:23Old lighthouse on small island, sun shine through top of tower. Many birds fly around, alarmed by visitors. Dramatic aerial shot at sunset, abandoned houses seen near light tower
Aerial shot of Sukho lighthouse at sunset, camera fly forward. Bright sun shine low, touching horizon line. Calm Ladoga lake surround lonely artificial island. Alarmed gulls circle around.
4k00:29Aerial shot of Sukho lighthouse at sunset, camera fly forward. Bright sun shine low, touching horizon line. Calm Ladoga lake surround lonely artificial island. Alarmed gulls circle around.
Our Lady on the Rocks church on a small island in the Bay of Kotor. Side view
4k00:05Our Lady on the Rocks church on a small island in the Bay of Kotor. Side view

Related video keywords