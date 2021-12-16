0
Stock video
Small artificial island with old light tower and abandoned house building. Aerial shot in dusk camera fly towards small island, many gull fly in around. Calm water of Ladoga lake surround remote isle
e
- Stock footage ID: 1083984037
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|426.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Rare view of The World Islands in Dubai. Man made artificial archipelago. Small islands constructed in the shape of a world map off the coast of Dubai.
hd00:29Flying over small islands at Boka Kotor bay in Montenegro. St. George island and artificial island Our Lady Of The Rocks (Madonna dello Scarpello)
hd00:36Cinematic orbiting shot of the old lighthouse on little artificial island. Dark tower and buildings silhouette, gull fly around, bright sunset sky on background
4k00:23Old lighthouse on small island, sun shine through top of tower. Many birds fly around, alarmed by visitors. Dramatic aerial shot at sunset, abandoned houses seen near light tower
4k00:29Aerial shot of Sukho lighthouse at sunset, camera fly forward. Bright sun shine low, touching horizon line. Calm Ladoga lake surround lonely artificial island. Alarmed gulls circle around.
Related video keywords
abandoned houseafter sunsetair shotalarmed birdsartificialbeaconbeautifulcalmcircleconstructiondeserteddrone viewdryduskextraordinaryflyforsaken dwellingfunctionalgullhome ruinislandladoga sealakelandmarklighthouselittlelonelymove towardsmysteriousnavigationaloldremote locationrussiasecludedshabbyslowly approachsmallsoft colorssolitarystonesuho islesukhotinytowertraveltwilightuninhabitedunusual placewater