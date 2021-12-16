0
Stock video
Aerial shot of Murolahti bay in Ladoga skerries, green forested rocky land and calm water stripe run straight and long. Famous wild nature at Republic of Karelia, northwestern Russia
e
- Stock footage ID: 1083984001
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|476.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|69.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Stony banks, swampy places and forested hills around, aerial shot of Murolahti bay in summer. Scenic views of low fjord at Ladoga, national park at Russia. Camping site under large pine tree at cape
4k00:23Skerry rocks covered with green trees, aerial shot of Murolahti bay, Ladoga lake seen on background. Scenic landscapes panorama, famous fjords at Republic of Karelia, northwestern Russia
4k00:29Motorboat anchored at quiet corner of Murolahti bay, aerial shot. Green forested rocks around, Ladoga lake seen at distance, scenic Republic of Karelia nature. Warm and quiet weather at summer day
4k00:58Boat anchored at quiet place of calm Murolahti bay, top-down aerial shot. Camera slowly move down. Swampy area seen near with rocky shore, trees grow at stony hills of Ladoga skerries
4k00:41Green forested skerries and Murolahti bay in evening light, aerial shot. Camera fly slow along calm water, rocky shores and many trees on hills. Lake Ladoga seen at distance ahead
Related video keywords
aerialair viewalongbankbaycalmchannelcovereddrone shotfjordforestforestedfrom abovegreenholidayshorizonisthmuskurkiyekiladogalakelandscapelongmurolahtinaturenicenorthnorthwesternoutdoorsoverlookpanoramapine treespokerquietremote locationrepublic of kareliaretreatrocksrussiasafeskerriesskerrysoarsummertouringtourismwaterwatersidewildwoodland