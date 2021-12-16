 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Calm lake water and bright sunset, view from drifting motor boat. Glistening reflection of low sun on water surface, small waves from speedboat engine running idle

e

By e_motion_media

  • Stock footage ID: 1083983986
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4279.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

man puts fingers down in lake kayaking against backdrop of golden sunset, unity harmony nature
4k00:19man puts fingers down in lake kayaking against backdrop of golden sunset, unity harmony nature
Turquoise water in a mountain forest lake with pine trees. Aerial view of blue lake and green forests. View on the lake between mountain forest. Over crystal clear mountain lake water. Fresh water
4k00:15Turquoise water in a mountain forest lake with pine trees. Aerial view of blue lake and green forests. View on the lake between mountain forest. Over crystal clear mountain lake water. Fresh water
fresh green leaf with water drop over the water , a nature leaf branch relaxation with water ripple drops concept , slow motion shot
hd00:18fresh green leaf with water drop over the water , a nature leaf branch relaxation with water ripple drops concept , slow motion shot
High quality Looping animation of ocean waves from underwater with floating plankton. Light rays shining through. Great popular marine Background. (seamless loop, HD, high definition 1080p)
hd00:10High quality Looping animation of ocean waves from underwater with floating plankton. Light rays shining through. Great popular marine Background. (seamless loop, HD, high definition 1080p)
Woman relaxes by the lake sitting on the edge of a wooden jetty , swing one's feet near the water surface. Sunny joyful summer day or evening concept. 4K, DCi resolution, slow motion.
4k00:18Woman relaxes by the lake sitting on the edge of a wooden jetty , swing one's feet near the water surface. Sunny joyful summer day or evening concept. 4K, DCi resolution, slow motion.
Gentle female hand touch serene and calm water surface of quiet lake. Peaceful and mindful connection with nature. Finger touch clean water in forest lake. Pure yoga or meditation inspiration
4k00:08Gentle female hand touch serene and calm water surface of quiet lake. Peaceful and mindful connection with nature. Finger touch clean water in forest lake. Pure yoga or meditation inspiration
Reflection of sunlight over lake surface in slow motion
hd00:19Reflection of sunlight over lake surface in slow motion
Northern landscape frozen lake drone flying down with beautiful reflection on ice at sunset 4K. Amazing winter Baikal with red sunrise. View drone flight on north frost lake. Natural reflection sunset
4k00:08Northern landscape frozen lake drone flying down with beautiful reflection on ice at sunset 4K. Amazing winter Baikal with red sunrise. View drone flight on north frost lake. Natural reflection sunset

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Big full moon at night reflecting on the water. Alpha channel moonlight bright sea reflection. Clear big distinct moon glowing over the ocean in eerie night scene.
4k00:11Big full moon at night reflecting on the water. Alpha channel moonlight bright sea reflection. Clear big distinct moon glowing over the ocean in eerie night scene.
LENS FLARE SLOW MOTION: Happy wakesurfer does a cool flip trick while flying over the camera as he enjoys his fun active summer vacation. Extreme surfer does a backflip while waking on the calm lake.
4k00:16LENS FLARE SLOW MOTION: Happy wakesurfer does a cool flip trick while flying over the camera as he enjoys his fun active summer vacation. Extreme surfer does a backflip while waking on the calm lake.
SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Cheerful young man smiles at the camera as her wakesurfs at the cable park on the calm lake. Happy Caucasian guy riding his wakeboard and speeding on the tranquil water surface.
4k00:22SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Cheerful young man smiles at the camera as her wakesurfs at the cable park on the calm lake. Happy Caucasian guy riding his wakeboard and speeding on the tranquil water surface.
AERIAL, top view: joyful young woman in red skirt runs on water along white salty shore of amazing pink lake with clouds reflections. happy carefree female in vacation in wild nature. clip has noise
4k00:12AERIAL, top view: joyful young woman in red skirt runs on water along white salty shore of amazing pink lake with clouds reflections. happy carefree female in vacation in wild nature. clip has noise

Related video keywords