0
Stock video
The footage of a student writing a lecture
W
- Stock footage ID: 1083983962
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|241.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Thoughtful concerned indian woman working on laptop computer looking away thinking solving problem at home office, serious woman search for inspiration make decision feel lack of ideas, close up view
4k00:17Young student watching lesson online and studying from home. Young woman taking notes while looking at computer screen following professor doing math on video call. Girl student studying from home
4k00:08Thoughtful serious young african american man student writer sit at home office desk with laptop thinking of inspiration search problem solution ideas lost in thoughts concept dreaming looking away
4k00:16In Elementary School Class: Portrait of a Brilliant and Cute Black Girl with Braces Writes in Exercise Notebook, Smiles. Junior Classroom with Diverse Group of Bright Children Working Diligently
4k00:11Zoom-in time-lapse of smart person solving scientific problem writing formulas on chalkboard focused on studies. People and knowledge concept.
4k00:11University Library: Gifted Black Girl uses Laptop, Writes Notes for the Paper, Essay, Study for Class Assignment. Students Learning, Studying for Exams College. Side View Portrait with Bookshelves
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:07Hand Holding Chalk and Writing Complex and Sophisticated Mathematical Formula Equation on the Blackboard. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:11Hands of the Lecturer while he Gives Lecture to a Classroom Full Of Students. Young People Listening to a Lecture in the University.
4k00:16Time-Lapse of the Brilliant Young Mathematician Writes Complex Equation on the Blackboard. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.