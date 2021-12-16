0
Stock video
A drone view of a modern town surrounded by hills and greenery on a sunny day shot in 4K
W
- Stock footage ID: 1083983896
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|238.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|159.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|31.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Milan, Italy - October 20, 2020: Aerial view. Modern and ecologic skyscrapers with many trees on every balcony. Bosco Verticale
4k00:25Top view aerial video of development infrastructure city for big population, modern skyscrapers and tall edifices of megapolis, urban transportation system. Video can be used for film or advertising
4k00:23Top down aerial of cars drive at cross road. Nobody cityscape. Traffic highway transportation. Skyscrapers buildings at downtown streets. Business center of New York City, USA, North America
4k00:17Avenue city Night. New. Aerial view of Paulista Avenue, São Paulo City, Brazil. Night life. Downtown scene. Landmark of Sao Paulo City. Night Avenue. Night city life. Nightlife urban downtown view
hd00:09Miraflores district, in Lima Peru. During the lockdown for coronavirus. Empty streets, few public transportation. Aerial view. Some cars and buses in one of the more transit avenues in Lima.
hd00:05Time lapse: Aerial cityscape view during dusk overlooking King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh city at skyline at sunset in Saudi Arabia. Dusk to night.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Airplane Flies Over Office Buildings Against a Time-Lapse Clouds, Beautiful 3d Animation 4k, Ultra HD 3840x2160
4k00:14AERIAL: Slow flight trough Empty Central Berlin Neighbourhood Street with Cathedrals and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower during Corona Virus COVID19 on Overcast Cloudy Day
4k00:26Top down aerial view of busy streets in downtown Manhattan in Times Square, New York City, with bright night lighting. Best New York vfx Aerial shot. Wide shot on 4k RED camera with green screens.