0
Stock video
Close-up of the hand of a married man in a white shirt and vest driving a vintage car through the windshield
s
By sqofield
- Stock footage ID: 1083983710
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Portrait of a young beautiful car mechanic in a car workshop, in the background of service. Concept: repair of machines, fault diagnosis, repair specialist, technical maintenance and on-board computer
hd00:09close up male hand in black glove with foam sponge washing car headlight. bottom view. Concept: Auto Car Service, Car Wash
4k00:27At sunset african american man opens the door of a white car and sits behind the wheel young vehicle open passenger arm auto street automobile businessman buy jacket close up slow motion
4k00:30Happy african american man walk dance near white car open door happy sunset young vehicle sit arm auto street automobile businessman buy jacket portrait close up slow motion
4k00:18Handsome african american man stand near white car look at camera sunset young vehicle open passenger arm auto street automobile businessman buy jacket portrait close up slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:24Outside of Logistics Distributions Warehouse: Diverse Team of Workers use Hand Truck Loading Delivery Van with Cardboard Boxes, Online Orders, E-Commerce Purchases. Slow Motion Low Angle
Same model in other videos
hd00:06Happy newlyweds stand under a tree and the groom kiss on the nose the bride with a bouquet in her hand in a beautiful lace dress. Slow motion
hd00:11Belarus. Gomel region. August - 21, 2021: Happy groom hugs his laughing bride with a bouquet while standing near a retro car under a tree
hd00:15A tender young bride in a veil holds a bouquet of gypsophila in her hands and touches the white flowers with her hand. Slow motion
hd00:21Happy groom and charming young bride with a bouquet sit in a white retro car standing under a green tree. Love and happiness concept
hd00:11A charming newlywed couple is sitting in the front seat of a retro car and a wedding bouquet on the dashboard. Slow motion
hd00:07A spectacular young bride goes to the wooden pier on the river bank at sunset and smiles looking over her shoulder. Slow motion
hd00:08Young successful man in a white shirt in a vest and in a bow tie sits behind the wheel of a retro car in nature. Slow motion
Related video keywords
activityadultautomobilebusinessmancarcareercaucasianclassicconfidentdashboarddaydesigndriveelegantgentlemanguyhandhistoricjourneylandscapelifestyleluxurymalemanmotornatureoldoutdoorpersonperspectivepotentialprofessionalpurposereputationresultretroringshirtstylishsuccesssummersuntransportationtravelvacationvehiclewheelwhitewindshieldyoung