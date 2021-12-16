 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Belarus. Gomel region. August - 21, 2021: Happy groom hugs his laughing bride with a bouquet while standing near a retro car under a tree

s

By sqofield

  • Stock footage ID: 1083983695
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Related stock videos

Young beautiful bride and groom dancing first dance at the wedding party shrouded by confetti. Wedding bouquet. Feel happy.
hd00:23Young beautiful bride and groom dancing first dance at the wedding party shrouded by confetti. Wedding bouquet. Feel happy.
Just married couple is dancing at wedding party
hd00:22Just married couple is dancing at wedding party
Happy bride and groom in wedding dress prepare for married in wedding ceremony. Romantic love of man and woman couple.
hd00:23Happy bride and groom in wedding dress prepare for married in wedding ceremony. Romantic love of man and woman couple.
happy married couple and flying rice
hd00:08happy married couple and flying rice
loving couple at sunset
hd00:09loving couple at sunset
Newlywed couple leaving church with friends and family celebrating and throwing rice and flower petals
4k00:09Newlywed couple leaving church with friends and family celebrating and throwing rice and flower petals
Cheerful newlywed couple having fun on a scooter, they are making selfies with a smartphone before to leave for their honeymoon
hd00:22Cheerful newlywed couple having fun on a scooter, they are making selfies with a smartphone before to leave for their honeymoon
Marry Me Today And Everyday. Newlywed Couple Holding Hands, Shot In Slow Motion Bridesmaid, closeup, hand, male, together, wedding rings, people, married, bridal, Ring hand, closeup, outdoors, bouquet
hd00:10Marry Me Today And Everyday. Newlywed Couple Holding Hands, Shot In Slow Motion Bridesmaid, closeup, hand, male, together, wedding rings, people, married, bridal, Ring hand, closeup, outdoors, bouquet

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Bride and groom walking down while guests toss petals at wedding 4K 4k
4k00:14Bride and groom walking down while guests toss petals at wedding 4K 4k
CIRCA 1930 - A bride and groom are married in a church by a priest with family and friends in attendance.
4k00:39CIRCA 1930 - A bride and groom are married in a church by a priest with family and friends in attendance.
CIRCA 1930 - A wedding reception includes a bride and groom, friends, family and cake.
4k00:34CIRCA 1930 - A wedding reception includes a bride and groom, friends, family and cake.
CIRCA 1913 - A bride and her bridesmaids pose outside in Faversham, Kent, England.
4k00:37CIRCA 1913 - A bride and her bridesmaids pose outside in Faversham, Kent, England.
Same model in other videos
Happy newlyweds stand under a tree and the groom kiss on the nose the bride with a bouquet in her hand in a beautiful lace dress. Slow motion
hd00:06Happy newlyweds stand under a tree and the groom kiss on the nose the bride with a bouquet in her hand in a beautiful lace dress. Slow motion
Close-up of the hand of a married man in a white shirt and vest driving a vintage car through the windshield
hd00:11Close-up of the hand of a married man in a white shirt and vest driving a vintage car through the windshield
A tender young bride in a veil holds a bouquet of gypsophila in her hands and touches the white flowers with her hand. Slow motion
hd00:15A tender young bride in a veil holds a bouquet of gypsophila in her hands and touches the white flowers with her hand. Slow motion
Happy groom and charming young bride with a bouquet sit in a white retro car standing under a green tree. Love and happiness concept
hd00:21Happy groom and charming young bride with a bouquet sit in a white retro car standing under a green tree. Love and happiness concept
A charming newlywed couple is sitting in the front seat of a retro car and a wedding bouquet on the dashboard. Slow motion
hd00:11A charming newlywed couple is sitting in the front seat of a retro car and a wedding bouquet on the dashboard. Slow motion
A spectacular young bride goes to the wooden pier on the river bank at sunset and smiles looking over her shoulder. Slow motion
hd00:07A spectacular young bride goes to the wooden pier on the river bank at sunset and smiles looking over her shoulder. Slow motion
Young successful man in a white shirt in a vest and in a bow tie sits behind the wheel of a retro car in nature. Slow motion
hd00:08Young successful man in a white shirt in a vest and in a bow tie sits behind the wheel of a retro car in nature. Slow motion
Attractive young man sits behind the wheel of a retro Volga Gaz 21. Success concept
hd00:06Attractive young man sits behind the wheel of a retro Volga Gaz 21. Success concept

Related video keywords