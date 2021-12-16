 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

African American man doctor in medical coat looking at the camera in hospital. Male sits on chair at desk in clinic office

v

By viacheslav_petrusha

  • Stock footage ID: 1083983491
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV395.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.7 MB

Related stock videos

Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
Young female caucasian doctor make notes listen to african american father of little ill child son patient tell complaints, black dad with kid boy visit pediatrician talk at appointment consultation
hd00:10Young female caucasian doctor make notes listen to african american father of little ill child son patient tell complaints, black dad with kid boy visit pediatrician talk at appointment consultation
Hands of men high five closeup Two hands takes each other in friendly way
hd00:07Hands of men high five closeup Two hands takes each other in friendly way
Portrait Of Medical Team Standing In Modern Hospital Building
4k00:13Portrait Of Medical Team Standing In Modern Hospital Building
African man removing covid-19 mask, end of pandemic. Black person removes disease mask
hd00:09African man removing covid-19 mask, end of pandemic. Black person removes disease mask
Close Up Portrait of African American Family Medical Doctor in Glasses is in Health Clinic. Successful Black Physician in White Lab Coat Looks at the Camera and Smiles in Hospital Office.
4k00:08Close Up Portrait of African American Family Medical Doctor in Glasses is in Health Clinic. Successful Black Physician in White Lab Coat Looks at the Camera and Smiles in Hospital Office.
Pharmacy Drugstore Checkout Counter: Black Male Pharmacist Explains Use and Manual for Prescription Medicine Beautiful, Senior Female Customer Paying Using Contactless Credit Card to Terminal
4k00:24Pharmacy Drugstore Checkout Counter: Black Male Pharmacist Explains Use and Manual for Prescription Medicine Beautiful, Senior Female Customer Paying Using Contactless Credit Card to Terminal
Portrait Of Medical Team Standing In Modern Hospital Building
4k00:18Portrait Of Medical Team Standing In Modern Hospital Building

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Senior Male waiting in a crowded hospital waiting room
4k00:08Senior Male waiting in a crowded hospital waiting room
Mother and Child talking with Doctor in waiting room
4k00:16Mother and Child talking with Doctor in waiting room
Male Medical Doctor explaining xray results to patient
4k00:22Male Medical Doctor explaining xray results to patient
Disabled woman talking with Doctor in waiting room
4k00:14Disabled woman talking with Doctor in waiting room
Same model in other videos
African American man in wireless earphones works for laptop typing on the keyboard in office. Male businessman freelancer sits on chair at table uses computer online chatting with company employees
4k00:10African American man in wireless earphones works for laptop typing on the keyboard in office. Male businessman freelancer sits on chair at table uses computer online chatting with company employees
Excited African American man winner looks at laptop celebrates online success in office, rejoices victory. Happy male freelancer sits on chair at table gets new distance job, reads good news in email
4k00:41Excited African American man winner looks at laptop celebrates online success in office, rejoices victory. Happy male freelancer sits on chair at table gets new distance job, reads good news in email
African American businessman talking on mobile phone with top manager company, works for laptop in office. Adult man freelancer sitting on chair at table communicates with employee on cell phone
4k00:29African American businessman talking on mobile phone with top manager company, works for laptop in office. Adult man freelancer sitting on chair at table communicates with employee on cell phone
Close up smiling happy face African American man looking at the camera, standing in office
4k00:08Close up smiling happy face African American man looking at the camera, standing in office
Confident adult African American man freelancer works for laptop typing on keyboard. Male stock trader businessman uses computer chatting with company employees, sitting on chair at desk in office
4k00:14Confident adult African American man freelancer works for laptop typing on keyboard. Male stock trader businessman uses computer chatting with company employees, sitting on chair at desk in office
Excited African American man winner looks laptop celebrates online success in the kitchen, rejoices victory. Happy male freelancer sits on a chair at the table gets new distance job, reads good news in the mail
4k00:39Excited African American man winner looks laptop celebrates online success in the kitchen, rejoices victory. Happy male freelancer sits on a chair at the table gets new distance job, reads good news in the mail
African American businessman distance works for laptop online chatting with company employees at home. Adult man stock trader freelancer lying on the couch uses computer typing text on keyboard
4k00:22African American businessman distance works for laptop online chatting with company employees at home. Adult man stock trader freelancer lying on the couch uses computer typing text on keyboard
Close up eyes African American businessman uses laptop looks at quotes in financial markets. Man trader freelancer sits on chair at table works for computer looking at stock exchange in office
4k00:13Close up eyes African American businessman uses laptop looks at quotes in financial markets. Man trader freelancer sits on chair at table works for computer looking at stock exchange in office

Related video keywords