0
Stock video
African American businessman distance works for laptop online chatting with company employees at home. Adult man stock trader freelancer lying on the couch uses computer typing text on keyboard
v
- Stock footage ID: 1083983485
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|34.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Smiling african male student wear headset elearning study with online tutor teacher talk conference calling do video chat learn language make notes sit at home office desk look at laptop computer
4k00:14Business woman remote worker video conferencing boss and colleagues by online call, employees team chat working from home office. Group videocall discussion concept. Over shoulder laptop screen view
4k00:05Serious young african businessman wear headset conference calling by webcam, focused mix race student study with online teacher in video chat look at laptop talk during videoconference at home office
4k00:17Relaxed serious millennial african ethnic guy student freelancer using laptop device leaning on sofa at home office, focused mixed race entrepreneur working distantly typing on notebook in apartment
4k00:11Male african american user hands typing on laptop keyboard sit at table, mixed race ethnic businessman hipster student professional study work with pc software technology concept, close up view
hd00:08Confident smart african american manager in eyeglasses explaining corporate software details to motivated mixed race female colleagues. Smiling multiracial employees listening to leader instructions.
4k00:24Confident young african businessman teacher look at webcam conference video calling in office, happy mixed race entrepreneur talking doing online video chat job interview sit at desk, webcamera view
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18Smiling african american businessman sitting in armchair talking on smartphone in modern office. business and office workplace.
4k00:20African american businessman talking on smartphone in corridor of modern office. business and business people in office concept.
4k00:12African american businessman discussing together with colleagues and standing around. work at an independent creative business.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10African American man in wireless earphones works for laptop typing on the keyboard in office. Male businessman freelancer sits on chair at table uses computer online chatting with company employees
4k00:41Excited African American man winner looks at laptop celebrates online success in office, rejoices victory. Happy male freelancer sits on chair at table gets new distance job, reads good news in email
4k00:29African American businessman talking on mobile phone with top manager company, works for laptop in office. Adult man freelancer sitting on chair at table communicates with employee on cell phone
4k00:14Confident adult African American man freelancer works for laptop typing on keyboard. Male stock trader businessman uses computer chatting with company employees, sitting on chair at desk in office
4k00:39Excited African American man winner looks laptop celebrates online success in the kitchen, rejoices victory. Happy male freelancer sits on a chair at the table gets new distance job, reads good news in the mail
4k00:13Close up eyes African American businessman uses laptop looks at quotes in financial markets. Man trader freelancer sits on chair at table works for computer looking at stock exchange in office
Related video keywords
adultafricanafrican americanamericanbrokerbusinessbusinessmanbusinessman laptopbusinessman workingchattingcompanycomputercouchdigitaldistancedistance workemployeesfreelancefreelancergadgethandheldhomeinformationinternetkeyboardlaptoplookinglyingmalemanmanagermeetingmodernnotesoneonlineredremoteshirtsofastock exchangestock tradersuccessfultechnologytradertypingusingworkerworking homeworks