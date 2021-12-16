0
Stock video
Close up eyes African American businessman uses laptop looks at quotes in financial markets. Man trader freelancer sits on chair at table works for computer looking at stock exchange in office
v
- Stock footage ID: 1083983470
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|763.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:26African American handsome male uses computer for work in modern office programmer serious looks at monitor screen freelance successful worker businessman solves engineering problems Slow motion
4k00:21Sleepy man sleeping at workplace. Tired guy almost falling down from chair. Boring man trying to work at coworking. Slipping man rubbing eyes in business office.
4k00:17Eye Level Medium Close up, Female African coffee shop owner wearing face visor welcoming a customer.
4k00:11Close up eye level shot, Female African shop owner wearing face visor standing in shop small business during covid 19.
4k00:09Front closeup portrait of young mixed race beauty African American black woman with short hair afro style standing on street, looking friendly at camera. Human face, ideal natural make up skin concept
4k00:14Happy young african american man with a beard working look at camera use computer dance in office technology businessman casual communication successful person portrait smart business slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Vertial Video. Close-up Portrait of Handsome Black Man with Deep Brown Eyes, Trimmed Beard, Wearing Stylish Turtleneck, Smiles Charmingly. Attractive Authentic African American Man Looks up at Camera
4k00:09Close-up Portrait of Handsome Black Man with Deep Brown Eyes, Trimmed Beard, Wearing Stylish Turtleneck, Smiles Charmingly. Attractive Authentic African American Gentleman Looks up at the Camera
4k00:08Portrait of Gorgeous Black Woman with Deep Brown Eyes, Braided Hair, Perfect Smile. Beautiful Girl Looks up at the Camera with Kind Dreamy Gaze. Bokeh out of Focus Background. Close-up Shot
Same model in other videos
4k00:10African American man in wireless earphones works for laptop typing on the keyboard in office. Male businessman freelancer sits on chair at table uses computer online chatting with company employees
4k00:41Excited African American man winner looks at laptop celebrates online success in office, rejoices victory. Happy male freelancer sits on chair at table gets new distance job, reads good news in email
4k00:29African American businessman talking on mobile phone with top manager company, works for laptop in office. Adult man freelancer sitting on chair at table communicates with employee on cell phone
4k00:14Confident adult African American man freelancer works for laptop typing on keyboard. Male stock trader businessman uses computer chatting with company employees, sitting on chair at desk in office
4k00:39Excited African American man winner looks laptop celebrates online success in the kitchen, rejoices victory. Happy male freelancer sits on a chair at the table gets new distance job, reads good news in the mail
4k00:22African American businessman distance works for laptop online chatting with company employees at home. Adult man stock trader freelancer lying on the couch uses computer typing text on keyboard
Related video keywords
adultafricanafrican americanamericanbrokerbusinessbusinessmanbusinessman laptopbusinessman workingchairclose upcomputerconcentrateddeskeyesfacefinancialfinancial marketsfocusedfreelancefreelancergadgetheadindoorsinformationinternetlaptoplookingmalemanmanagermarketsmodernnoseofficeoneonlinepersonquotessitssuccessfultabletechnologytraderusesusingwatchingwebworkerworks