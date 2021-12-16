 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Smiling woman employee in computer screen talk report director company. Businessman at home office writes in notebook, listen top manager remote video call webcam chat laptop. Online business meeting

v

By viacheslav_petrusha

  • Stock footage ID: 1083983422
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.8 MB

Related stock videos

Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
hd00:29Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
hd00:16Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
Portrait of happy business woman enjoy success on mobile phone at home office. Closeup joyful girl reading good news on phone in slow motion. Surprised lady celebrating victory on phone in apartment.
4k00:16Portrait of happy business woman enjoy success on mobile phone at home office. Closeup joyful girl reading good news on phone in slow motion. Surprised lady celebrating victory on phone in apartment.
Businessman in suit talking to business people colleagues or partners sitting at conference table, male leader discussing work at team meeting or group negotiations having conversation with clients
hd00:16Businessman in suit talking to business people colleagues or partners sitting at conference table, male leader discussing work at team meeting or group negotiations having conversation with clients
Smiling indian businesswoman hr team member executive talking to male job applicant coworker having professional friendly business discussion during employment interview, group meeting or negotiation
4k00:07Smiling indian businesswoman hr team member executive talking to male job applicant coworker having professional friendly business discussion during employment interview, group meeting or negotiation
Two international professionals, giving each other handshake. International bsiness relationship
hd00:06Two international professionals, giving each other handshake. International bsiness relationship
Female manager presents new project plan to colleagues at meeting, explaining ideas on flipchart to coworkers in office, businesswoman gives presentation, discussing ideas with diverse business team
hd00:22Female manager presents new project plan to colleagues at meeting, explaining ideas on flipchart to coworkers in office, businesswoman gives presentation, discussing ideas with diverse business team
Satisfied caucasian boss hr negotiator talking shake hand of african american candidate partner client making deal, hiring or thanking for collaboration at diverse group business meeting negotiations
hd00:08Satisfied caucasian boss hr negotiator talking shake hand of african american candidate partner client making deal, hiring or thanking for collaboration at diverse group business meeting negotiations

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Two cheerful young girls are buying clothes at a cash desk in a department store. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Two cheerful young girls are buying clothes at a cash desk in a department store. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Smart Middle Eastern businesswoman using smartwatch touchscreen commuting to work entering glass corporate building smiling
4k00:21Smart Middle Eastern businesswoman using smartwatch touchscreen commuting to work entering glass corporate building smiling
Portrait of successful Indian Businesswoman entrepreneur working at busy office smiling
4k00:12Portrait of successful Indian Businesswoman entrepreneur working at busy office smiling
Portrait of successful Indian Businesswoman entrepreneur working at busy office smiling
4k00:06Portrait of successful Indian Businesswoman entrepreneur working at busy office smiling
Same model in other videos
Close up smiling woman remote teacher online tutor in wireless earphones looks camera teaches communicates students video call chat conference web cam view laptop computer, distance education learning
4k00:30Close up smiling woman remote teacher online tutor in wireless earphones looks camera teaches communicates students video call chat conference web cam view laptop computer, distance education learning
Woman tutor in computer screen talk speak teaches by remote web cam, distance education. Man student studying at home office online by conference video call laptop, writes in notebook listen teacher
4k00:23Woman tutor in computer screen talk speak teaches by remote web cam, distance education. Man student studying at home office online by conference video call laptop, writes in notebook listen teacher
Man student studying at home office online by conference video call laptop, writes in notebook listen teacher. Woman tutor in computer screen talk speak teaches by remote web cam, distance education
4k00:24Man student studying at home office online by conference video call laptop, writes in notebook listen teacher. Woman tutor in computer screen talk speak teaches by remote web cam, distance education
Smart woman tutor in laptop screen greets talk speak teaches by remote web cam, distance education. Man student studying at home office online by conference video call computer, drinking coffee tea
4k00:21Smart woman tutor in laptop screen greets talk speak teaches by remote web cam, distance education. Man student studying at home office online by conference video call computer, drinking coffee tea
Man student studying at home office online by conference video call laptop, writes in notebook listen teacher. Woman tutor in computer screen greets talk teaches by remote web cam, distance education
4k00:23Man student studying at home office online by conference video call laptop, writes in notebook listen teacher. Woman tutor in computer screen greets talk teaches by remote web cam, distance education
Beautiful smiling brunette businesswoman sits on chair at desk in home office opens and starts using laptop. Woman works on computer types on keyboard controls cursor touchpad. Camera zoom out
4k00:20Beautiful smiling brunette businesswoman sits on chair at desk in home office opens and starts using laptop. Woman works on computer types on keyboard controls cursor touchpad. Camera zoom out
Thoughtful female student performs practical task thinks solution problem. Beautiful business woman in home office studying remotely online video conference call laptop computer, distance education
4k00:28Thoughtful female student performs practical task thinks solution problem. Beautiful business woman in home office studying remotely online video conference call laptop computer, distance education
Beautiful confident serious brunette businesswoman in home office sit on chair at desk opens and starts using laptop. Woman manager works on computer types on keyboard controls cursor touchpad
4k00:29Beautiful confident serious brunette businesswoman in home office sit on chair at desk opens and starts using laptop. Woman manager works on computer types on keyboard controls cursor touchpad

Related video keywords