0
Stock video
Focused adult African American man freelancer works for laptop typing text on keyboard. Male stock trader businessman uses computer chatting with company employees, sitting on chair at desk in office
v
- Stock footage ID: 1083983413
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|847.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Relaxed serious millennial african ethnic guy student freelancer using laptop device leaning on sofa at home office, focused mixed race entrepreneur working distantly typing on notebook in apartment
4k00:17Inspiration strikes. A programmer is working on the next big thing. Innovation is on its way. Diversity and creativity in action. Shot in slow-motion and in 4k.
4k00:09Focused african american business man student entrepreneur typing on pc study online course with laptop, serious young mixed race guy work distantly from home office using computer device sit at desk
4k00:17Back at work with social distance precautions. A black woman at a tech firm works on her laptop. Business is back. Shot in slow-motion and in 4k.
4k00:10Head shot pensive young biracial man looking at laptop screen, thinking of hard problem decision or case study. Thoughtful mixed race entrepreneur businessman employee stack with difficult task.
hd00:17Serious african american couple talking doing paperwork using laptop together, focused family calculate pay bill rental payment online on computer holding paper at home office, mentor teaching intern
4k00:27Coding at a technology company. A young woman programmer is hard at work at a tech company creating the next big app. Shot in slow-motion and in 4k.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10African American man in wireless earphones works for laptop typing on the keyboard in office. Male businessman freelancer sits on chair at table uses computer online chatting with company employees
4k00:41Excited African American man winner looks at laptop celebrates online success in office, rejoices victory. Happy male freelancer sits on chair at table gets new distance job, reads good news in email
4k00:29African American businessman talking on mobile phone with top manager company, works for laptop in office. Adult man freelancer sitting on chair at table communicates with employee on cell phone
4k00:14Confident adult African American man freelancer works for laptop typing on keyboard. Male stock trader businessman uses computer chatting with company employees, sitting on chair at desk in office
4k00:39Excited African American man winner looks laptop celebrates online success in the kitchen, rejoices victory. Happy male freelancer sits on a chair at the table gets new distance job, reads good news in the mail
4k00:22African American businessman distance works for laptop online chatting with company employees at home. Adult man stock trader freelancer lying on the couch uses computer typing text on keyboard
Related video keywords
adultafricanafrican americanamericanbluebusinessbusinessmanbusinessman freelancerbusinessman laptopbusinessman workingchaircomputerconcentrateddeskdigitalfinancialfinancial marketsflowersfocusedforegroundfreelancefreelancergadgetindoorsinformationinternetkeyboardlaptopmalemanmanagermarketsmodernofficeoneonlinequotesshirtsitsstock tradersuccessfultechnologytexttradertypingtyping textusingwatchingworkerworks