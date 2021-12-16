0
Stock video
Close up serious face adult African American man looking at the camera, standing on the background of a gray wall
v
- Stock footage ID: 1083983404
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|465.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Zoom in time lapse of pretty Asian teenager looking at camera with serious face standing outdoors in pedestrian street among flow of people. Life and youth concept.
4k00:08Trendy Portrait of 30s Business Woman or Executive in Modern Studio Closeup. Calm Face and Cool Youth Style of Beautiful Model in UV Filter Indoors. Fashion Studio Shot in Art Colourful Neon Lighting
4k00:08Time lapse portrait of handsome Arabian man in casual clothing outdoors in city street standing alone with serious face looking at camera while people moving around.
4k00:09Time lapse portrait of attractive African American girl in elegant clothing standing in city street with serious face looking at camera while people are walking around.
4k00:11Portrait of Serious Man on Black Background. Face Expression in Colour Filter of Trendy Neon Uv Light. Young Businessman Looking at Camera Closeup Indoors. Sight of Nice 30s Model in Center of Studio
4k00:09Time lapse portrait of beautiful mature lady with serious face in city street standing alone looking at camera. Summer town, people and modern life concept.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10African American man in wireless earphones works for laptop typing on the keyboard in office. Male businessman freelancer sits on chair at table uses computer online chatting with company employees
4k00:41Excited African American man winner looks at laptop celebrates online success in office, rejoices victory. Happy male freelancer sits on chair at table gets new distance job, reads good news in email
4k00:29African American businessman talking on mobile phone with top manager company, works for laptop in office. Adult man freelancer sitting on chair at table communicates with employee on cell phone
4k00:14Confident adult African American man freelancer works for laptop typing on keyboard. Male stock trader businessman uses computer chatting with company employees, sitting on chair at desk in office
4k00:39Excited African American man winner looks laptop celebrates online success in the kitchen, rejoices victory. Happy male freelancer sits on a chair at the table gets new distance job, reads good news in the mail
4k00:22African American businessman distance works for laptop online chatting with company employees at home. Adult man stock trader freelancer lying on the couch uses computer typing text on keyboard
Related video keywords
adultafrican americanafrican american manamericanbackgroundblack lives materbusinessbusinessmancameracasualclose upconcentratedconfidenteyesfacefocusedfreelancegraygray wallhandheldheadindoorslipslookinglooking cameramalemanmanagermodernnoseofficeonepersonportraitposingprofessionalproud manredseriousserious manshirtstandingstocksuccesssuccessfultraderwallwatchingworker