0
Stock video
Handsome charismatic young African American man wears a black T-shirt, looks at the camera, smiles and dances. Isolated on a white background studio portrait of a man.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083982870
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|70.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Happy African American young family bought new house. Young married couple wife and husband hold keys having fun laugh into modern home. New real estate dwelling, loan and mortgage.
4k00:23African american man in glowing glasses dancing with hands isolated on blue background. Party, music, lifestyle, radio and disco concept.
4k00:12Serious young woman shakes finger and says no I dont need drressed in casual clothing poses against pink background doesnt like plan scods for bad choice prohibits action isolated on pink wall
4k00:07portrait of satisfied confident man with african hairstyle looking on camera smiling nodding positively over white background. Concept of emotions
4k00:13Curious wondered dark skinned woman appears in torn hole has amazed face expression smiles broadly reacts on awesome relevation wears casual jumper poses over yellow background. Wow how great
hd00:13Montage images of ambitious young business people pursuing their careers helped by modern technology
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:09A young African-American man got very drunk and fell asleep sitting at the bar. the man drank too much alcohol
4k00:15African-American man in casual clothes is browsing e-mail, surfing in a web browser using the Internet on a modern laptop, sitting on a windowsill.
4k00:46Close-up of a black African man in a white T-shirt and jeans sitting by the window and typing on a laptop. Hands type text on the keyboard to send emails and surf in a web browser.
4k00:16Black guy in casual clothes is browsing e-mail, surfing in a web browser using the Internet on a modern laptop, sitting on a windowsill.
4k00:15Very upset young African-American man got very drunk in a restaurant, hits the bar with his fist. Black man floods depression with alcohol on the background of a Christmas tree. Concept of a bad year
4k00:08Black guy spends time in the networks, a young man sits on the windowsill and uses a laptop, watches movies, works, studies
4k00:27Close-up of a black African man typing with his hands on a laptop. Hands type text on the keyboard to send emails and surf in a web browser.
Related video keywords
adultafricanafrican americanamericanamerican guyamerican manauthenticbackgroundbeautifulcamerachaincharmingcheerfulcloseupconfidentcoolcurlydanceearringeyefacefunfunnyguyhappyisolatedlooklookinglooking at cameramalemanmodelmovingpersonphotogenicportraitposingslow motionsmilesmilingstudiostylisht-shirttoothy smilevideowhite backgroundyoung