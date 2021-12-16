0
Stock video
A young African-American man got very drunk and fell asleep sitting at the bar. the man drank too much alcohol
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083982867
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|61.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21drunk alcoholic lain business man drinking whiskey from the bottle and glass depressed wasted and sad at home couch in alcohol abuse and alcoholism concept
4k00:12Portrait of hopeless beaten woman sitting on the chair in the kitchen. Traumatised abused terrified beaten wife covered in bruises suffering injury from alcoholic aggression brutal drunk man.
4k00:15AFRICA,SOUTH AFRICA,CIRCA 2020. Desperate poverty due to Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic lockdown, Johannesburg, South Africa
4k00:15Alcoholic man in his 40s or 50s with a beard drinking out of a paper bag and wiping his face with the back of his hand while sitting outside
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Tired, drunk Japanese man sitting at the bar counter with a cocktail in a cool bar with soft day lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:20Drunk Japanese man sitting at the bar counter with a beer in a dank bar with soft day lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:19Tired, drunk Japanese man sitting at the bar counter with a cocktail in a cool bar with soft day lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Handsome charismatic young African American man wears a black T-shirt, looks at the camera, smiles and dances. Isolated on a white background studio portrait of a man.
4k00:15African-American man in casual clothes is browsing e-mail, surfing in a web browser using the Internet on a modern laptop, sitting on a windowsill.
4k00:46Close-up of a black African man in a white T-shirt and jeans sitting by the window and typing on a laptop. Hands type text on the keyboard to send emails and surf in a web browser.
4k00:16Black guy in casual clothes is browsing e-mail, surfing in a web browser using the Internet on a modern laptop, sitting on a windowsill.
4k00:15Very upset young African-American man got very drunk in a restaurant, hits the bar with his fist. Black man floods depression with alcohol on the background of a Christmas tree. Concept of a bad year
4k00:08Black guy spends time in the networks, a young man sits on the windowsill and uses a laptop, watches movies, works, studies
4k00:27Close-up of a black African man typing with his hands on a laptop. Hands type text on the keyboard to send emails and surf in a web browser.
Related video keywords
addictionadultafricanalcoholalcoholicalcoholismaloneamericanbarbar counterbingeboozebottlecelebratecustomerdependencedepressiondespairdrinkdrunkdrunkenguyliquorlonelinesslonelymalemanmelancholynightclubnightlifepourproblempubrelaxationrestaurantrumsadsadnessshotsittingslow motionsorrowtequilaunemploymentvideovodkawhiskey