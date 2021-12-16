0
Stock video
Chicken egg, rotation shot, Chicken fresh raw eggs. Many fresh raw chicken egg
I
By Iuliia Blago
- Stock footage ID: 1083982648
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|504 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|31.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:08Roasted half chicken with crispy golden brown skin served with fresh salad and french fries - video in slow motion
hd00:15Burger with a large piece of meat, greens and cheese are spinning on a wooden Board on black background
4k00:41Crispy fried chicken wings and legs on a wooden table rotation 360 degrees. Breaded delicious fried chicken tasty dinner. 4K UHD video footage. Ultra high definition 3840X2160
hd00:21raw chicken fillet rotating on a table top view. wooden cutting board and knife are ready for cooking
Related video keywords
backgroundbasketbreakfastbrownbusinessbusiness conceptcartonchickencholesterolcleanclose upclose-upcloseupcookingeastereategg containeregg rollegg rotateeggseggs isolatedeggshellfarmfarmingfoodfreshgrouphealthyhealthy eatinghealthy foodhealthy lifestylehouseingredientisolated on whitekitchenlifestylemarketnaturalnaturenutritionorganicpackageproductproteinrawrotaterotationtexturetraditionalwhite