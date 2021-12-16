0
Stock video
Close up of handsome man in the forest gym. Muscular man after an intense training session.
R
By RomarioIen
- Stock footage ID: 1083982585
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|586.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Marathon Runner Jog On Forest.Fitness Running Man Sport Workout.Triathlete Running,Sprinting And Endurance Workout Training.Runner Man Fit Athlete Legs Jogging Trail Triathlon.Sport Recreation Concept
4k00:46Medium shot of three mountain bikers straight on carrying their bikes up a hill during an extreme enduro race through fog up a mountain. Abstract slow motion shot of extreme sports preparation.
4k00:07Cyclist Sportsman Riding Bike.Triathlete Workout Exercise Bike. Cycling Race Man Pedaling Road Bicycle. Cyclist Professional Athlete Cardio Workout Training Triathlon. Cyclist Recreation Sport Fitness
4k00:28SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, LENS FLARE: Exhausted male cyclist pushing himself to the limit as he races across the countryside on his road bike at golden sunset. Cycling athlete pedaling up a sunny road.
4k00:09Runner Man Fit Athlete Legs Jogging On Trail Ready To Triathlon.Marathon Runner Jog On Forest.Running Man Sport Workout.Triathlete Running,Sprinting And Endurance Workout Training.Sport Concept.
4k00:33POV low angle of three extreme mountain bikers peddling through fog over rocks in slow motion. Rocks and forest in the background, bike details and pedals in the foreground.
4k00:06Cyclist Riding On Road Bike In City Park And Getting Ready For Triathlon.Hard Training.Triathlete Cyclist Training On Road Bicycle.Fit Athlete Intensive Training Cycling Before Triathlon Competition.
Same model in other videos
4k00:23Muscular man doing deadlift and curls with heavy barbell. Workout in the forest gym, outdoors
4k00:19Powerful man doing the exercises with dumbbells. Muscular man with naked torso in the forest gym, outdoors
4k00:17Tired sweaty man breathing hard after an intense training session in the forest gym, outdoors.
4k00:16Resting time. Muscular man drinking water after intense workout in the forest gym, outdoors. Strength and motivation
4k00:10Muscular man working out with heavy ropes. Tired man during an intense training session in the forest gym, outdoors
4k00:19Man training with dumbbells. Muscular man with naked torso in the forest gym, outdoors. Strength and motivation
Related video keywords
4kactiveafter trainingamericanarmyathletic bodyautumnbackgroundbeardedbeforebodybuildingcardiodaydynamic movementeffortenduranceexercise routineexercisingfitnessforestgymhandsome manhard workouthealthy lifestyleintensemorning timemotivationmovemusclesmuscular malenaked torsonatureoutdooroutsidepowerfulpublic parkrecreationresolutionseniorshirtlesssportystrongsunlightsunsettiredwarm upweight lifting