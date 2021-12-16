 
Stock video

Drone flying above rapid river stream at mountain gorge in sunny autumn day, Digoriya gorge, Northern Ossetia, Caucasus, Russia

K

By Kirill Trifonov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083982519
Video clip length: 00:53FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4641.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV225.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV44.4 MB

