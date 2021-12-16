0
Stock video
Drone flying above rapid river stream at mountain gorge in sunny autumn day, Digoriya gorge, Northern Ossetia, Caucasus, Russia
K
- Stock footage ID: 1083982519
Video clip length: 00:53FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|641.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|225.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|44.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20High Above Raging River Looking Straight Down on Rapids Through Thick Forest of Tall Evergreen Trees
4k00:10Wild Mountain River Close Up Abundant Clear Stream. Detail Static Shot of Babbling Creek with Stone Boulders Flowing. Rock Rapid in Swift Splashing Water. Ukraine, Carpathian. Footage Shot in 4K
4k00:30Aerial - Flying low above the turquoise color river carving its way through the spring valley
hd00:19SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Powerful raging whitewater waterfall falling forcefully over a rocky edge. Crystal clear glacier water stream dropping over the cliff. Misty majestic Niagara Falls river rapids
hd00:23Wild Mountain River Flowing with Stone Boulders and Stone Rapids. Rapid Splashing water in Creek. Slow Motion in 180 fps. Mountain stream in the Winter. Abundant Clear Stream. The river Probiy in
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
adventureaerial shotaerial viewagilebeautifulbluebubblecleanclearclose updaydeepenvironmentfallingfastflightflowflowingflyforestgeologygreenlandscapelong shotmotionmountainnatureno peoplenobodyoutdoorspurepurityrapidresourceriverrockscenicsmoothsparklingsplashingsprayingstonestreamtranquilitytraveltreewaterwaterfallwetwild