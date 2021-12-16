0
Stock video
Drone flying above mountain gorge, riverbed and road serpentine in sunny autumn day, Digoriya gorge, Northern Ossetia, Caucasus, Russia
K
- Stock footage ID: 1083982471
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|317.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|96.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14CLOSE UP Brand new blue car speeds down scenic switchback road running through the idyllic woods in Tre Cime. Sports car navigates a challenging serpentine route leading through the woods in Dolomites
4k00:12Motorcyclist Rides on a Beautiful Landscape Mountain Road in Slovakia. View from behind the wheel of a motorcycle. First-person view. POV. Viewpoint of a moto biker riding on scenic and empty curve
4k00:20AERIAL, TOP DOWN: Motorcycles and cars driving on zig zag winding road through lush dense spruce forest on mountain slope. Curvy switchback highway with hairpin turns snaking through the woods
4k00:18Aerial top view of sky road over top of mountain with fog and green jungle after raining in morning, Pua, Nan, Thailand. The transportation road across mountain. Shot from drone.
4k00:27CLOSE UP: Sports car navigates a challenging serpentine route leading through the breathtaking Dolomites. Brand new blue car speeds down a scenic switchback road near the world famous Tre Cime.
4k00:064K Aerial drone rapid footage of small passenger cars passing through curve in mountainous road. Mountain serpentine road, transportation concept, environment concept on Madeira island, Portugal.
Related video keywords
adventureaerialaerial shotaerial viewautumnbackgroundbeautycanyoncurvedangerousdaydrivewayenvironmenteuropeexteriorflightfreedomgorgehigh anglehighwayhilllandmarklandscapelong shotmountainmovingnaturalnatureno peopleoutdooroutsidepanoramaparkpathpeakreal timeriverroadrockroutesceneryscenicserpentineshadowsunnytourismtravelvalleywater