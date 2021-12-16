0
Stock video
Man browsing smartphone in egg armchair. Male hipster sitting in white and red egg shaped armchair and messaging on social media via cellphone on black background.
A
By Anton_dios
- Stock footage ID: 1083982447
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|200.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Pensive young man 20s in beige t-shirt isolated on blue background in studio. People lifestyle concept. Using mobile cell phone typing sms message browsing looking aside up put hand prop up on chin
hd00:10sport, bodybuilding, lifestyle, technology and people concept - young man with smartphone in gym
4k00:07group of friends using smartphone mobile technology hanging out on rooftop at night enjoying weekend sharing social media messages online security privacy addiction concept
hd00:09sport, bodybuilding, lifestyle, technology and people concept - young man with smartphone in gym
4k00:10Smiling handsome bearded young man 20s years old in casual blue shirt isolated on yellow background studio. People sincere emotions lifestyle concept. Using mobile phone typing sms message browsing
4k00:14Excited funny young couple friends african american man woman 20s in basic t-shirts isolated on yellow background studio. People lifestyle concept. Using mobile cell phones typing sms message browsing
Same model in other videos
hd00:12A mad man hits himself on the head with a guitar. The guy breaks a guitar on his head on a blue background.
4k00:12Young frozen man in black jacket jumps from cold, standing on street. Adult male cringing from cold in winter season.
4k00:10Young man and woman in medical masks offer toast, banging of glasses of champagne on background of Christmas tree. Married couple celebrating of safe Christmas during coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:15Man celebrating Christmas in kitchen. Sad male in santa hat standing with hands in pockets drinking wine near served table, decorated with candles. Then guy dancing with good mood in festive kitchen.
4k00:10Full body of male with closed eyes in Easy pose keeping hands in zen gesture and trying to relax on sofa against wall with golden tinsel
4k00:07Hooligan in mask with baseball bat creeps to car, opens door and swings bat. Female driver points gun at bandit and he gives up. Concept of protection and self-defense.
4k00:11Greedy businessman eating money in office. Greedy male entrepreneur eating dollar bills while sitting at table in modern workplace
Related video keywords
apparmchairballblack backgroundbrowsingcalmcellphonechatcomfortcommunicateconnectioncontemporarycontentcopy spacecreativedeviceeggentertainfree timegadgethipsterinternetisolatedlooking at screenmalemanmessagemobilemodernonlineoutfitpastimephoneshapesitsmartphonesmssocial mediaspend timestylesurfingtext messagetrendyusingwatch