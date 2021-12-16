0
Stock video
Young man in glasses reading book. Interested student in eyeglasses reads book, preparing for educational lessons
A
By Anton_dios
- Stock footage ID: 1083982444
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|164.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15University Library: Talented Hispanic Boy Wearing Glasses Standing Next to Bookshelf Reads Book for His Class Assignment and Exam Preparations. Low Angle Portrait
hd00:16A young serious man with glasses sitting at a table in the library studying and reading books
hd00:25Intelligent grandfather showing his little granddaughter pictures in book and telling interesting facts
4k00:26man is lifestyle reading a book. education learning library concept. man opens the book. man turns the pages of the book slow motion video
4k00:05Old wise Caucasian gray-haired man in glasses walking and reading book outdoors in sunset at street. Senior clever male professor in eyeglasses strolling and read textbook. Studying by walk.
Same model in other videos
hd00:12A mad man hits himself on the head with a guitar. The guy breaks a guitar on his head on a blue background.
4k00:12Young frozen man in black jacket jumps from cold, standing on street. Adult male cringing from cold in winter season.
4k00:10Young man and woman in medical masks offer toast, banging of glasses of champagne on background of Christmas tree. Married couple celebrating of safe Christmas during coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:15Man celebrating Christmas in kitchen. Sad male in santa hat standing with hands in pockets drinking wine near served table, decorated with candles. Then guy dancing with good mood in festive kitchen.
4k00:10Full body of male with closed eyes in Easy pose keeping hands in zen gesture and trying to relax on sofa against wall with golden tinsel
4k00:07Hooligan in mask with baseball bat creeps to car, opens door and swings bat. Female driver points gun at bandit and he gives up. Concept of protection and self-defense.
4k00:11Greedy businessman eating money in office. Greedy male entrepreneur eating dollar bills while sitting at table in modern workplace
Related video keywords
at homebookcollegeconcerneddifficulteducationeducationalengagedexameyeglassesfeelingglasseshomeworkhorizontalindoorsinformationintelligenceinterestedknowledgelearnlessonslibrarymalemanmanualoverworkedpensivepreparingreadingreading bookresearchserioussessionstudentstudytextbooktutorialuniversitywisdom