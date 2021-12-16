0
Stock video
Woman messaging on smartphone on armchair. Side view of calm young female with in casual clothes and eyeglasses resting on comfortable armchair and using smartphone in dark room with red illumination
A
By Anton_dios
- Stock footage ID: 1083982441
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|133.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Dreamful calm young woman in white t-shirt pajamas home wear lying in bed spending time in bedroom hold in hand using mobile cell phone send typing sms message. Rest relax good mood lifestyle concept
4k00:06camping friends using smartphone browsing social media lying on ground by campfire at night in forest
4k00:14Happy calm fun mature elderly senior elegant lady woman 55 years old wears yellow shirt hold use talk on mobile cell phone conducting pleasant conversation isolated on plain orange background studio
4k00:14Smiling happy young woman girl 20s in yellow sweater hold in hand credit bank card using mobile cell phone makes purchases online shopping isolated on red background studio. People lifestyle concept
4k00:12Dreamful happy young woman girl 20s in yellow sweater hold in hand credit bank card using mobile cell phone makes purchases online shopping isolated on red background studio People lifestyle concept
hd00:15Slow motion effect of cheerful carefree female jogger enjoying healthy lifestyle and dancing outdoors while listening positive music playlist from smartphone gadget, concept of calmness and delight
Same model in other videos
4k00:19Young woman drinking red wine and dancing at table. Close up of adult female entertaining with glass of wine in kitchen.
4k00:15Young woman drinking red wine at table. Close up of adult female takes glass of wine, sitting in kitchen.
4k00:11Young woman drinking red wine at table. Close up of adult female takes glass of wine, sitting in kitchen.
4k00:10Young man and woman in medical masks offer toast, banging of glasses of champagne on background of Christmas tree. Married couple celebrating of safe Christmas during coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:07Hooligan in mask with baseball bat creeps to car, opens door and swings bat. Female driver points gun at bandit and he gives up. Concept of protection and self-defense.
hd00:11Young woman in winter clothes and high-heeled shoes glides on ice. Crazy female on outdoor ice rink in winter time.
4k00:11Young woman in medical mask looks away, sitting on stadium bleachers alone. Adult female in black casual clothes protecting yourself from diseases. Concept of threat of coronavirus epidemic infection.
Related video keywords
aloneapartmentarmchairblack backgroundbrowsingbrunettecalmcasualchatchillcomfortcommunicateconnectioncozydarkdigitaleyeglassesfemalefree timegadgethomehoodiehorizontalilluminateindoorsinternetladylifestylelooking at screenmessagemobileonlinepeacefulphonerecreationredrelaxrestroomseriousside viewsmartphonesmssocial mediathoughtfultranquilusingwomanyoung