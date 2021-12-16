 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Man near wall with shadows of jalousie. Serious male in eyeglasses and casual clothes standing near glass wall and wall with shadows of jalousie in room with red light

A

By Anton_dios

  • Stock footage ID: 1083982438
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV164.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

Related stock videos

Zoom-in time-lapse of smart person solving scientific problem writing formulas on chalkboard focused on studies. People and knowledge concept.
4k00:11Zoom-in time-lapse of smart person solving scientific problem writing formulas on chalkboard focused on studies. People and knowledge concept.
Business man doubting and confused, thinking of an idea or worried about something
hd00:17Business man doubting and confused, thinking of an idea or worried about something
Young adult business man standing over white brick wall serious face thinking about question
hd00:20Young adult business man standing over white brick wall serious face thinking about question
Silhouette of a sad man sitting in the dark leaning against the wall in old condo, Domestic violence, family problems, Stress, violence, The concept of depression and suicide
4k00:22Silhouette of a sad man sitting in the dark leaning against the wall in old condo, Domestic violence, family problems, Stress, violence, The concept of depression and suicide
Silhouette of mature short haired man dressed in long coat with straight collar walking along dark corridor towards empty bright room with white dusty walls and big arched windows.
4k00:25Silhouette of mature short haired man dressed in long coat with straight collar walking along dark corridor towards empty bright room with white dusty walls and big arched windows.
Dolly shot low angle multinational creative business team brainstorming ideas and planning concepts of start up project look at transparent glass wall with sticky multicolored stickers and write notes
4k00:12Dolly shot low angle multinational creative business team brainstorming ideas and planning concepts of start up project look at transparent glass wall with sticky multicolored stickers and write notes
Two focused male colleagues partners team writing business ideas on paper post it sticky notes on glass wall discussing teamwork brainstorm on strategy work plan in corporate office at scrum meeting
hd00:26Two focused male colleagues partners team writing business ideas on paper post it sticky notes on glass wall discussing teamwork brainstorm on strategy work plan in corporate office at scrum meeting
Young man stands addressing colleagues at meeting in a boardroom
4k00:30Young man stands addressing colleagues at meeting in a boardroom

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Concerned Business Man in a Hurry Uses Smartphone While Walking on the Business District Streets. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Concerned Business Man in a Hurry Uses Smartphone While Walking on the Business District Streets. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Serious African American young man with yellow glasses look at camera posing on the blue and violet neon light background attractive beard black blue boy bright cheerful slow motion
4k00:15Serious African American young man with yellow glasses look at camera posing on the blue and violet neon light background attractive beard black blue boy bright cheerful slow motion
Portrait of confident shoemaker standing in workshop / Spring City, Utah, United States
4k00:09Portrait of confident shoemaker standing in workshop / Spring City, Utah, United States
Same model in other videos
A mad man hits himself on the head with a guitar. The guy breaks a guitar on his head on a blue background.
hd00:12A mad man hits himself on the head with a guitar. The guy breaks a guitar on his head on a blue background.
Young frozen man in black jacket jumps from cold, standing on street. Adult male cringing from cold in winter season.
4k00:12Young frozen man in black jacket jumps from cold, standing on street. Adult male cringing from cold in winter season.
Young man and woman in medical masks offer toast, banging of glasses of champagne on background of Christmas tree. Married couple celebrating of safe Christmas during coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:10Young man and woman in medical masks offer toast, banging of glasses of champagne on background of Christmas tree. Married couple celebrating of safe Christmas during coronavirus pandemic.
Man celebrating Christmas in kitchen. Sad male in santa hat standing with hands in pockets drinking wine near served table, decorated with candles. Then guy dancing with good mood in festive kitchen.
4k00:15Man celebrating Christmas in kitchen. Sad male in santa hat standing with hands in pockets drinking wine near served table, decorated with candles. Then guy dancing with good mood in festive kitchen.
Full body of male with closed eyes in Easy pose keeping hands in zen gesture and trying to relax on sofa against wall with golden tinsel
4k00:10Full body of male with closed eyes in Easy pose keeping hands in zen gesture and trying to relax on sofa against wall with golden tinsel
Hooligan in mask with baseball bat creeps to car, opens door and swings bat. Female driver points gun at bandit and he gives up. Concept of protection and self-defense.
4k00:07Hooligan in mask with baseball bat creeps to car, opens door and swings bat. Female driver points gun at bandit and he gives up. Concept of protection and self-defense.
Greedy businessman eating money in office. Greedy male entrepreneur eating dollar bills while sitting at table in modern workplace
4k00:11Greedy businessman eating money in office. Greedy male entrepreneur eating dollar bills while sitting at table in modern workplace
Young man drinking juice in kitchen. Adult male enjoying useful drink for breakfast.
4k00:14Young man drinking juice in kitchen. Adult male enjoying useful drink for breakfast.

Related video keywords