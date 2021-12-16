0
Stock video
Man near wall with shadows of jalousie. Serious male in eyeglasses and casual clothes standing near glass wall and wall with shadows of jalousie in room with red light
A
By Anton_dios
- Stock footage ID: 1083982438
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|164.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Zoom-in time-lapse of smart person solving scientific problem writing formulas on chalkboard focused on studies. People and knowledge concept.
4k00:22Silhouette of a sad man sitting in the dark leaning against the wall in old condo, Domestic violence, family problems, Stress, violence, The concept of depression and suicide
4k00:25Silhouette of mature short haired man dressed in long coat with straight collar walking along dark corridor towards empty bright room with white dusty walls and big arched windows.
4k00:12Dolly shot low angle multinational creative business team brainstorming ideas and planning concepts of start up project look at transparent glass wall with sticky multicolored stickers and write notes
hd00:26Two focused male colleagues partners team writing business ideas on paper post it sticky notes on glass wall discussing teamwork brainstorm on strategy work plan in corporate office at scrum meeting
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Concerned Business Man in a Hurry Uses Smartphone While Walking on the Business District Streets. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:15Serious African American young man with yellow glasses look at camera posing on the blue and violet neon light background attractive beard black blue boy bright cheerful slow motion
Same model in other videos
hd00:12A mad man hits himself on the head with a guitar. The guy breaks a guitar on his head on a blue background.
4k00:12Young frozen man in black jacket jumps from cold, standing on street. Adult male cringing from cold in winter season.
4k00:10Young man and woman in medical masks offer toast, banging of glasses of champagne on background of Christmas tree. Married couple celebrating of safe Christmas during coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:15Man celebrating Christmas in kitchen. Sad male in santa hat standing with hands in pockets drinking wine near served table, decorated with candles. Then guy dancing with good mood in festive kitchen.
4k00:10Full body of male with closed eyes in Easy pose keeping hands in zen gesture and trying to relax on sofa against wall with golden tinsel
4k00:07Hooligan in mask with baseball bat creeps to car, opens door and swings bat. Female driver points gun at bandit and he gives up. Concept of protection and self-defense.
4k00:11Greedy businessman eating money in office. Greedy male entrepreneur eating dollar bills while sitting at table in modern workplace
Related video keywords
aloneappearancebrightbrunetcalmcasualcolorconfidentcreativedark hairdesigneffectemotionlesseyeglasseseyewearflatglassglass wallguyhorizontalinsidejalousielightlonelymalemanmodernmoodpensiveponderredreflectreflectionroomseriousshadeshadowshort hairstandstylesurfacethinkthoughtfultransparentunemotionalwallwearwindow