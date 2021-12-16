 
0

Stock video

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year. Gingerbread cooking, cake or strudel baking. A young woman or mother rolls out the prepared dough with a rocking chair or wooden rolling pin for cutting out cookies

O

By Olena Ivanova

  • Stock footage ID: 1083982408
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

