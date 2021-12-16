 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year. Gingerbread cookies cooking, baking. Young woman sculpts, cuts and carves gingerbread cookie figures from kneaded dough using different various special kitchen forms

O

By Olena Ivanova

  • Stock footage ID: 1083982405
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

Related stock videos

Family cooking cakes in a white kitchen
hd00:12Family cooking cakes in a white kitchen
Portrait of faces, hands happy granny, granddaughter. toddler girl play with baking, dough, flour on kitchen. child baby try study cooking cookies, cake. Cozy family Look at each other
hd00:46Portrait of faces, hands happy granny, granddaughter. toddler girl play with baking, dough, flour on kitchen. child baby try study cooking cookies, cake. Cozy family Look at each other
Concentrated little girl with down syndrome decorating gingerbread with icing in the kitchen. Caring mother teaching child with special needs baking and decorating homemade cookies with royal icing.
4k00:12Concentrated little girl with down syndrome decorating gingerbread with icing in the kitchen. Caring mother teaching child with special needs baking and decorating homemade cookies with royal icing.
Happy family with little kids wear xmas suits santa hats and aprons sit at table in kitchen decorate homemade baked Christmas gingerbread cookies. New Year preparations, winter season holidays concept
4k00:18Happy family with little kids wear xmas suits santa hats and aprons sit at table in kitchen decorate homemade baked Christmas gingerbread cookies. New Year preparations, winter season holidays concept
HD : Mother with little son icing Xmas cakes scene
hd00:11HD : Mother with little son icing Xmas cakes scene
Loving mom little son and daughter sit at table in kitchen decorating homemade baked gingerbread xmas cookies add sprinkles enjoy process. New Year, winter holiday, Christmas party preparation concept
4k00:25Loving mom little son and daughter sit at table in kitchen decorating homemade baked gingerbread xmas cookies add sprinkles enjoy process. New Year, winter holiday, Christmas party preparation concept
Baking Gingerbread man in the oven, view from the inside of the oven. Cooking in the oven.
hd00:13Baking Gingerbread man in the oven, view from the inside of the oven. Cooking in the oven.
Attractive woman uses a spoon to stir the flour. Woman mixes ingredients for sponge cake. Small girl breaks the egg on a plate in to the flour. Preparing dough, eggs and flour, slow motion
hd00:09Attractive woman uses a spoon to stir the flour. Woman mixes ingredients for sponge cake. Small girl breaks the egg on a plate in to the flour. Preparing dough, eggs and flour, slow motion

Related video keywords