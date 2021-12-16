0
Stock video
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year. Gingerbread cookies cooking, baking. Young woman sculpts, cuts and carves gingerbread cookie figures from kneaded dough using different various special kitchen forms
O
- Stock footage ID: 1083982405
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:46Portrait of faces, hands happy granny, granddaughter. toddler girl play with baking, dough, flour on kitchen. child baby try study cooking cookies, cake. Cozy family Look at each other
4k00:12Concentrated little girl with down syndrome decorating gingerbread with icing in the kitchen. Caring mother teaching child with special needs baking and decorating homemade cookies with royal icing.
4k00:18Happy family with little kids wear xmas suits santa hats and aprons sit at table in kitchen decorate homemade baked Christmas gingerbread cookies. New Year preparations, winter season holidays concept
4k00:25Loving mom little son and daughter sit at table in kitchen decorating homemade baked gingerbread xmas cookies add sprinkles enjoy process. New Year, winter holiday, Christmas party preparation concept
Related video keywords
bakebakerbakingbreadcandidcarvechristmasconfectionerconfectionerycookcookiecookingcutcuttingdarkdecorationdoughdynamicfadedfemalefir treeflattenfoodfootageformgingerbreadgirlgourmetgrainhandhomeindoorkitchenlightloafmakemovenew yearpersonpressproductionrawrestaurantsculptsugartabletoolutensilwomanxmas