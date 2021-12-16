 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day

S

By Saulich Elena

  • Stock footage ID: 1083982369
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV247.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.3 MB

Related stock videos

Happy Mother with Long Dark Hair and Little Daughter Riding on Carousel and Laughing Together. Baby Girl Wearing Purple Jacket Sitting on a White Horse in a Roundabout Next to Brunette Woman.
hd00:17Happy Mother with Long Dark Hair and Little Daughter Riding on Carousel and Laughing Together. Baby Girl Wearing Purple Jacket Sitting on a White Horse in a Roundabout Next to Brunette Woman.
Close up shot of little daughter running to mother and hugging her with love at golden field on the sunset background.
4k00:20Close up shot of little daughter running to mother and hugging her with love at golden field on the sunset background.
A young pregnant woman shares her time with two young girls while sitting and swinging on a front porch
hd00:29A young pregnant woman shares her time with two young girls while sitting and swinging on a front porch
mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
hd00:34mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
hd00:21mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
hd00:13mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
hd00:09mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
hd00:34mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
Same model in other videos
mom and daughter are sitting at the Christmas tree in the dark and holding a burning magic garland in their hands
hd00:20mom and daughter are sitting at the Christmas tree in the dark and holding a burning magic garland in their hands
mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
hd00:34mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
hd00:21mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
hd00:13mom and daughter in purple dresses play rock paper scissors sitting on the couch at Christmas tree
two people a woman and a girl in dresses and shoes walk on a large window sill one after the other in silhouette
hd00:11two people a woman and a girl in dresses and shoes walk on a large window sill one after the other in silhouette
two people a woman and a girl in dresses and shoes walk on a large window sill one after the other in silhouette
hd00:06two people a woman and a girl in dresses and shoes walk on a large window sill one after the other in silhouette
mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
hd00:17mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day
hd00:34mom and daughter in purple dresses sitting on the couch at home on Christmas day

Related video keywords