0
Stock video
Close up portrait of attractive asian woman with presents in snowy holiday city. Smiling beautiful woman standing on street with gift box in good mood.
A
By Afyna Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1083982345
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|59 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06High Fashion model woman in colorful bright lights posing in studio, portrait of beautiful sexy girl with trendy make-up and manicure. Art design, colorful make up. Over colourful vivid background 4K
4k00:13Portrait of beautiful Young Woman Driving Car through big Sunny City. Camera Shot Made From the Front Windshield.
4k00:25Two happy female friends enjoying traveling in the car. Sitting in front seat and having fun on a road trip. Girls driving car and dancing. Concept of youth, friendship, holidays and vacation.
4k00:13Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Relatives and Friends, Young and Elderly are Eating, Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun.
4k00:09Young tourist woman exploring Barcelona map while traveling in Spain, vacation concept, flare light
4k00:13At the College House Party: Diverse Group of Friends Have Fun, Dancing and Socializing. One Guy Does Modern Dance Moves, Girls Cheer. Boys and Girls Dance in the Circle. Disco Neon Strobe Lights.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Friend taking video of Beautiful woman blowing glitter at glamorous party having fun with sexy fashion friends for social media
4k00:10Happy 30s Woman Closeup. Portrait Of Confident And Attractive Young One Woman Smiling Carefree Having Fun Blowing Looking At Camera. Joy Girl Enjoying Holidays Merry Christmas in Colorful Light Neon
4k00:15Portrait of a beautiful young tourist girl (woman) in Milan, feels free, happy smiling, background Milan gallery. Concept: tourism, love to travel, communication, freedom, love life, lifestyle, people
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Close up portrait of attractive asian woman with presents running in the street, falling Christmas boxes presents on the ground. Smiling beautiful woman with gift box in good mood.
4k00:11Close up portrait of attractive asian woman hug presents in snowy holiday city. Smiling beautiful woman standing on street with gift box in good mood.
4k00:10Portrait of attractive young asian woman using mobile phone. Positive woman with smartphone have a phone call.
4k00:11Portrait of attractive young asian woman using mobile phone. Positive woman with smartphone have a phone call.
4k00:18Close up portrait of attractive asian woman with presents walking down the snowy holiday city. Smiling beautiful woman standing on street with gift box in good mood.
4k00:15Attractive happy asian woman walking down the street with shopping bag. Portrait of beautiful woman in snowy holiday city. Christmas sale.
4k00:13Close up portrait of attractive asian woman with presents walking down the snowy holiday city. Smiling beautiful woman standing on street with gift box in good mood.
Related video keywords
beautifulboxcelebratecheerfulchristmaschristmas timecongratulationcozycustomerdeliveryemotionexpressionfamilyfriendlygifthappinesshappyholidayholidayshomejoyfullifestylelooking at cameramarketingmerrymerry christmasnew yearpersonportraitpositivepresentrelaxedsaleseniorshoppingsmilestylishsuccesssurprisetrendyvictorywinwinterwishwomanyoung