0
Stock video
Attractive grey haired senior woman walking down the street and texting on smartphone in snowy holiday park. Portrait of beautiful middle aged woman looking at the camera.
A
By Afyna Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1083982330
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|77.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Happy mature middle aged single woman looking at camera posing at home for video portrait, smiling older grey-haired female, healthy cheerful senior retired lady with beautiful face portrait
4k00:06Smiling beautiful older adult lady looking at camera sit on sofa alone at home, healthy happy middle aged senior retired woman grandma feel satisfied posing for close up view portrait in living room
4k00:22Rear senior man coming out from building and meeting young Caucasian female courier from supermarket. Woman in medical mask and gloves handing packet with food to male. Coronavirus isolation concept
4k00:09Beautiful smiling middle aged adult woman looking at camera stand indoors. Confident happy attractive mature older 50s retired female teacher lady posing at home in office. Close up face portrait
hd00:06Portrait of a happy grandmother. Happy elderly woman with eyeglasses smiling and looking into a camera. Senior people portrait authentic video. Stay home concept, isolation period for retired people
4k00:17Happy 50s middle aged mature woman touching facial skin looking at camera pampering in mirror. Old healthy dry skin care beauty concept, skincare treatment, cosmetics and anti age plastic surgery.
4k00:12Closeup smiling senior woman posing at camera in summer garden. Senior lady looking down. Older woman turning head from camera. Female model standing outdoors alone
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Portrait of caucasian senior woman with arms crossed smiling at home. retirement senior lifestyle living concept
4k00:15Happy senior caucasian woman relaxing and making video call using smartphone, talking and smiling. retirement lifestyle with communication technology at home.
4k00:12Portrait of smiling african american senior woman wearing pink t shirt and pink breast cancer ribbon. senior female lifestyle and breast cancer positive awareness campaign.
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Attractive grey-haired senior woman talking using smartphone with her friends. Happy smiling middle aged woman walking down the street.
4k00:14Beautiful senior woman walking down the street. Attractive middle aged model walking outdoors alone.
4k00:15Attractive middle aged senior lady turns around and looks into the camera. Beautiful woman walking down the street.
4k00:19Middle aged lady walking down the street, looking for way using paper map in old town. Attractive senior tourist getting lost in big city trying to find route.
4k00:10Portrait of attractive grey-haired senior woman with cup of coffee in the snowy park looking at the camera. Cold snowy winter.
4k00:18Portrait of attractive grey-haired senior woman drinking coffee and walking down the snowy park.
4k00:17Attractive grey-haired senior woman taking a sip of coffee or tea from cup. Happy beautiful woman enjoying cup of coffee or tea on cold snowy evening in big city.
Related video keywords
ageagedattractivecallcaucasiancellphonechatcommunicationconversationdigitaldistanceelderelderlyenjoyfungadgetgrandmothergrey hairhappyinternetladylifestylemalematuremediamobilemobile phonenetworkoldolderonlineoutdoorpensionerphoneportraitrelaxremoteretiredretirementscarfseniorsmartphonesmilesnowsocialstreettalkingtechnologywinterwoman